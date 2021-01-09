The unfortunate comment of a historic French coach on the death of Diego Maradona

Raymond Domenech made an unfortunate comment on the death of Diego Maradona

Raymond Domenech He returned to technical management after ten years. Known for the conflicts that he has starred in throughout his career, the French coach made his debut as head of the Nantes in Ligue 1 and, at the end of the match, he left a phrase that adds to the long list of scandals in which he has been involved.

“I would like to sign Diego Maradona, but he’s dead”, said at the end of the match that marked his debut at the head of Nantes (0-0 in the classic against Rennes). It was an unfortunate comment when two months have not yet passed since the death of the Argentine star, who died on November 25 at the age of 60.

Domenech used that phrase when asked about the player’s situation Jean Lucas, who played for Olympique de Lyon and was wanted by Nantes, but who finally ended up signing for Brest.

“I cannot speak of players who are not with us. Jean Lucas finally defined the future and goes to Brest, so he is not a Nantes player. I will be very restrained to talk about possible reinforcements in January. I would like to sign Maradona, but he is dead, ”said the 68-year-old strategist in the press room.

The 68-year-old coach made his debut for Nantes in the 0-0 win against Rennes (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

In the last week of 2020, the Nantes surprised by announcing the hiring of Raymond Domenech as a new coach. That was how the former coach of the France team He returned to work after a decade of unemployment and after 27 years of absence at the head of a club.

The coach assumed with him challenge to save the team from relegation. After drawing 0-0 against Rennes in the presentation of their new coach, Nantes occupies 17th place in the standings and is only three points above the last team that today would be losing the category, which is Dijon. In the current campaign, he has won only three games, while he has drawn seven and lost eight.

This is the experienced coach’s first experience on the bench since his departure from the French national team after being eliminated in the first round of the 2010 South Africa World Cup. That contest had been plagued with controversies and DT had been the center of all of them. The differences and the bad bond with the players, actually, already came from Germany 2006 and the Euro 2008. Despite this, Domenech had been ratified in office by the Federation.

But there is an extra seasoning: according to reports that accompanied him throughout his coaching career, Domenech bases many of his decisions on astrology. It has been said that he does not like having Scorpio or Libra players on his rosters, or that he does not choose defenders who are Leo. It is even believed that the presence or absence of certain players in the calls is based on what the stars say.

Domenech will seek to add his first victory of this cycle this Saturday when he visits Montpellier for the 19th date of Ligue 1. His team urgently needs to add three to escape from the bottom of the table.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Raymond Domenech to lead a club again after 27 years: the list of scandals of a controversial coach

Great expectations in Barcelona: who is Ilaix Moriba, the jewel that they shielded for 100 million and could make his debut against Granada

Solskjaer confirmed that Chiquito Romero and Marcos Rojo will not continue at Manchester United: what are their possible destinations