The Unicorn’s Walton Goggins Talks Justified Cameo In Season Finale

Prior to creating the transfer to CBS for the relationship-driven and reality-based comedy The Unicorn, star Walton Goggins performed plenty of twisted badasses, from Vice Principals‘ Lee Russell to The Protect‘s Shane Vendrell. However arguably the most important shining star of his profession has been Justified‘s southern-fried thief Boyd Crowder. With a drawl as thick as a brick, Boyd would completely freak the hell out of The Unicorn‘s Forrest and Delia, however the season finale’s massive visitor star can be fairly acquainted with Boyd, being a Justified vet herself.
For The Unicorn‘s Season 1 finale, Walton Goggins’ & Co. welcomed Natalie Zea aboard for what could also be a small function, or one which builds up into one thing extra sooner or later. Nevertheless it goes, Walton Goggins was immediately able to hit social media with pictures of Wade and Zea’s character. This is how he excitedly put it to TVLine:
You imply, why is Raylan Givens’ ex-wife hanging out with Boyd Crowder? [Laughs] Yeah, dude, I can’t wait to submit about that on Instagram. ‘Look who’s with who now!’
For any followers of The Unicorn who weren’t too acquainted with Justified, Natalie Zea performed Winona Hawkins, the ex-wife of Timothy Olyphant’s U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. Regardless of being married to a different man through the FX neo-western’s early days, Winona by no means stopped loving Raylan, and vice versa, which was made apparently a time or two throughout Justified‘s run.
In the meantime, Walton Goggins’ Boyd Crowder was mainly Raylan’s nemesis, with a shared historical past that set them as two sides of the identical coin, inextricably linked. So the thought of Boyd hooking up with Winona is tantamount to treason, or another extremely punishable offense. Fortunately, The Unicorn does not have to fret about inciting gunfights with Natalie Zea’s arrival.
There have been quite a lot of names that we type of put on the market — and CBS weighs in so much, as they need to — and as quickly as Nat got here up, I simply mentioned, ‘It’s her. She’s the one.’ . . . They actually liked her. We’ll see if [her character] is a interval, or a query mark. You need to watch the present to type of discover that out. However I’ve recognized Natalie for 12 years now, and I’ve been a fan of hers for longer than that, so to undergo this expertise together with her is admittedly thrilling.
Certain, there are many actresses who may have joined The Unicorn and received Wade’s coronary heart over in a fictional sense. Nevertheless it’s a lot cooler for it to be Natalie Zea, given their lengthy friendship collectively. In any case, stepping into new relationships is sort of an emotional journey that Walton Goggins wished to see by means of.
Natalie Zea has been all around the small display each throughout Justified‘s six-season run and afterward. She had a starring function in Kevin Bacon’s cult thriller The Following and was a major star within the TBS comedy The Detour. Most lately, she appeared in an episode of the Fox spinoff 911: Lone Star, and he or she lately signed on to star within the NBC drama La Brea reverse former Chicago P.D. star Jon Seda. Who do we now have to speak to about getting Walton Goggins to visitor star on that present now? Or perhaps a Justified revival…
The Unicorn airs Thursday nights on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET. Whereas ready to see if Season 2 will occur, take a look at all the opposite reveals debuting within the coming weeks with our Winter and Spring premiere schedule.
