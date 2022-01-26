The union of Elden Ring and George RR Martin has not pleased writer Brandon Sanderson

The author of ‘The Storm File’ is a fan of From Software since PlayStation’s King’s Field.

Since its first announcement, Elden Ring has excited fans for multiple reasons. Not only is this a new dark fantasy title from From Software with Miyazaki at the head, but also has the participation of the author of the novels ‘Song of Ice and Fire’, George R.R. Martin. The community has been quick to applaud these decisions, but it seems that not all gamers are happy with the collaboration between the game and the writer.

George doesn’t play video games! You have no idea!Brandon SandersonWe talk about Brandon Sanderson, who has also carved out a niche for himself in the literary world with series such as ‘The Archive of Storms’, ‘Born from the Mist’ or the ‘Wheel of Time’ novels. Said writer has carried out a question and answer session in which, with a mocking tone, he has shown his discontent with the developer’s decision: “From Software decides to make a fantasy game and collaborate with a fantasy novelist. And then they pick someone who spends their days blogging about the NFL on place of a person has played his games since King’s Field and that you have listed your games between your 10 favorites constantly. What are you thinking?”

“And I’m like, ‘George doesn’t play video games! He has no idea!’ but hey,” Sanderson concludes. Obviously, this answer has been given in a somewhat satirical way, but it is true that George RR Martin has expressed on several occasions that does not have much contact with the world of video games beyond franchises like Romance of the Three Kingdoms The Railroad Tycoon.

Be that as it may, it seems that George RR Martin has taken the project with From Software very seriously, since he was impressed with what they were building from the developer. And although there are still several weeks To enjoy Elden Ring, From Software has already given us new information about his adventure, such as the duration of his campaign or the difficulty with respect to Souls.

