The United Kingdom described as “worrying” the mobilization of citizens in Russia to reinforce the troops in Ukraine

The United Kingdom described the announcement of Vladimir Putin’s mobilization in Russia as “worrying”

The announcement of the Russian president, Vladimir Putinof a partial mobilization to “defend the territorial integrity of Russia” is worrying, the British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Gillian Keegan, warned on Wednesday.

In a statement to the chain Sky News, Keegan urged calm before this statement but pointed out that Putin’s speech to his country on Wednesday should be taken “very seriously.”

This is “obviously an escalation and of course now the Russian people will be recruited for this war” in Ukraine, stressed the secretary of state, after Putin said that the goal of the West is to “weaken, divide and destroy” Russia.

Keegan insisted that the UK will help the Ukrainian people “as much as we can”.

The British government announced on Tuesday that it is committed to matching in 2023 the military aid provided to Ukraine this year, estimated at 2,622 million euros, and to supporting the security and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Putin “continues to refuse to understand Ukraine”, said the UK ambassador in kyiv.

“Partial mobilization and false referendums do not change this essential weaknessMelinda Simmons wrote on Twitter.

“The decision of the Russian president Vladimir Putin of mobilizing military reservists to support the war in Ukraine shows that “their invasion is failing,” the British defense secretary said on Wednesday. Ben Wallace.

“Neither threats nor propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community is united and Russia he is becoming a global outcast,” he said in a statement.

For its part, the The US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, pointed out that the partial mobilization ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin is a sign of “weakness”.

“The mock referendums and the mobilization are signs of weakness, of Russian failure,” Bridget Brink wrote in a Twitter message.

“The United States will never recognize Russia’s claim to Ukrainian territory and we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he added.

Putin ordered a partial military mobilization early Wednesday and vowed to use “all available means” to protect Russian territory, after Moscow-controlled Ukrainian regions suddenly announced annexation referendums.

Advisor to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhaylo Podolyakmocked Moscow’s latest decisions in a Twitter message.

“Everything goes according to plan, right? life has a great sense of humor“, wrote.

(With information from EFE and Europa Press)

