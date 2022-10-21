The United Kingdom imposed sanctions on the Iranian regime for the supply of kamikaze drones to Russia

Ukraine denounced on Monday that Russia attacked kyiv again with a multitude of “suicide drones” (AFP)

The United Kingdom announced this Thursday a package of new sanctions against the Iranian regime, following the decision of the European Union (EU), which has imposed restrictions against five people and three Iranian entities involved in the supply of drones kamikaze to Russia, used in attacks against the civilian population in Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defenses, reinforced by the West, are hindering the operations of Russian aircraft and the so-called suicide drones are a cheap gun that can seek out and destroy targets as well as create fear among Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. Russia has been accused of sending waves of drones Shahed to attack Ukrainian power plants and other key infrastructure works.

“Iran’s support for Putin’s brutal and illegal war against Ukraine is deplorable. Today we sanction those who have supplied the drones used by Russia to attack civilians. It is clear evidence of Iran’s destabilizing role in global security,” said the Foreign Minister, James Cleverlyadding that these “cowardly attacks” are “an act of desperation”.

In this sense, Tehran “actively” promotes the war, according to a statement from the British Government, since it benefits from Russia’s “abominable attacks” against the Ukrainian population, while, like Moscow, fails to comply with a Security Council resolution of the UN that controls the transfer of arms.

Sanctions affect the general Hosein Bagheri of the Armed Forces, who oversaw the branches of the Army that supplied drones to Russia, as well as Brigadier General Seyed Hojjatola Qureishikey Iranian negotiator for the supply agreement for these devices.

Also included in the list is Brigadier General Said Aghajanihead of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was in Russia’s temporarily controlled territories in Ukraine advising Russian forces on how to use drones.

Finally, the United Kingdom sanctioned the company Shahed Aviation Industriesthe Iranian manufacturer of the Shahed drones that “have been used by Russia during its illegal invasion of Ukraine” and which is also on the EU’s ‘blacklist’, as is Hosein Bagheri.

The sanctions have been approved this Thursday after a negotiation in record time after the foreign ministers agreed on retaliation on Monday if the involvement of Iran in the drone attacks was confirmed. The agreement has been reached before starting the summit of heads of state and government of the European Union in Brussels.

In this way, the EU raises the tone before the Iranian regime and approves the second round of sanctions in just a few days, after formally adopting measures on Monday against 15 Iranian individuals and entities responsible for the repression of the demonstrations for the death under police custody of the young Mahsa Aminiincluding the chief of the Morale Police, Mohamed Rostami.

Ukrainian police officers shoot at a drone during a Russian attack in kyiv (REUTERS / Vadim Sarakhan)

“It is a sign of the EU’s determination to respond quickly and decisively to Iran’s actions in support of Russian aggression against Ukraine. The EU condemns the delivery of Iranian drones to Russia and their lethal deployment in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

The Iranian regime said on Thursday that claims it was sending missiles and drones to Russia for use against Ukraine were “baseless.”

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahiantweeted that he had spoken with the EU’s foreign affairs commissioner Joseph Borrell on the matter. “We have defense cooperation with Russia, but sending weapons and drones against Ukraine is certainly not our policy,” he said.

(With information from Europa Press and AP)

