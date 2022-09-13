The United Kingdom indicated that the Russian army that fled Ukraine was one of the most prestigious and was severely demoted

An abandoned Russian tank in Izyum, Kharkiv region (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)

The Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom considered this Tuesday that Russia could need years to be able to “rebuild” the army that was assigned to face a hypothetical war against NATO troops.

In the latest part of military intelligence, Defense reveals that “elements of the forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who have withdrawn from the Kharkiv region during the past week, they belonged to the Russian military regiment called the First Guards Tank Army, which is subordinate to the Western Military District”.

That army, according to the report posted today on Twitter, “already suffered severe casualties in the first phase of the invasion and had not been fully reconstituted before the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv.”

A Ukrainian policeman sorts the ammunition abandoned by Russian soldiers in Kharkiv (REUTERS / Gleb Garanich)

It is also about “one of the most prestigious Russian armies, assigned to the defense of Moscow and intended to carry out a counteroffensive in the event of a war with NATO forces”.

Now what has been “severely degraded,” Russian conventional forces designed to counter the Western alliance “have been seriously weakened” and “will likely take years to rebuild their capabilities.”

Ukrainian soldiers inspect Russian tanks left behind in retreat

The report notes that this comes at a time when Ukraine has retaken part of the northeastern territory in recent days.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian troops increased the pressure on the retreating Russian forces and tried to secure their sudden advantage, which has brought great territorial advances and unexpected pressure on the Kremlin.

New yellow and blue flags flew from the tallest buildings left in half-destroyed towns around Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, as ukrainian soldiers inspecting charred russian tanks left on the road.

An arms and ammunition depot abandoned by Russians in Izyum (Press Service of the State Security Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

“From the beginning of September until today, our soldiers have already released more than 6,000 square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine, in the east and south. The movement of our troops continues,” Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said in his evening address on Monday. Many of the announced military advances could not be independently verified.

But the withdrawal did not prevent Russia from punishing the Ukrainian positions. Early Tuesday morning he attacked the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region, killing three people and wounding nine, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

(AFP)

In turn, Ukrainian military intelligence reported mass surrenders of Russian soldiers. A Zelensky adviser said there were so many prisoners of war that Ukraine was running out of room to house them.

The Kremlin has not found an answer to the counteroffensive, its worst military defeat in Ukraine since its forces withdrew from the outskirts of kyiv after a failed attempt to take the capital at the beginning of the invasion.. The Russian Defense Ministry admitted the setback on a map showing its troops cornered along a narrow strip of land on the Russian border, a tacit admission of major Ukrainian advances.

It was not yet clear whether the rapid Ukrainian offensive could be a turning point in the war. The initiative has changed hands before, but rarely so clearly and so suddenly.

In Russia, some attributed the losses to Western weapons and fighters. “It was not Ukraine that attacked Izium, but NATO,” read a headline in the state-backed daily Komsomolskaya Pravda, referring to one of the places where Russia says it has withdrawn troops.

(With information from EFE and AP)

