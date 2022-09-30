The United Kingdom presented the first coins with the portrait of King Charles III that will circulate from December

The United Kingdom presented the first coins with the portrait of King Charles III and they will circulate from December

The Royal Mint The British unveiled this Friday the first coins with the portrait of King Carlos III.

The British will begin to see the image of Carlos from around December, when the 50 pence coins representing it gradually enter circulation.

The effigy of the new monarch was created by the British sculptor Martin Jenningsand has been personally approved by Carlos, as reported on Friday by the Royal Mint. Following tradition, the king’s portrait is oriented to the left, the opposite direction from that of his mother, the queen. Isabel II.

“Carlos has followed the general tradition that we have in the minting of British coins, which goes back to Charles IIof the monarch looking in the opposite direction from his predecessor,” said Chris Barker at the Royal Mint Museum.

In the new coins Carlos is represented without a crown. A Latin inscription surrounding the portrait translates as “King Charles III, by the grace of God, defender of the faith.”

The effigy of the new monarch was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, and has been personally approved by Charles, the Royal Mint reported on Friday. Following tradition, the King’s portrait is oriented to the left, the opposite direction from that of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

A £5 commemorative coin commemorating the life and legacy of Isabel. Carlos appears on one side of this coin, while two new portraits of Isabel appear side by side on the reverse.

Based in South Wales, the Royal Mint has represented the British family on coins for over 1,100 yearsdocumenting each monarch from Alfred the Great.

“When we were making the first coins, it was the only way for people to know what the real monarch looked like, not in the days of social media like now,” he said. Anne Jessopp, executive director of the Royal Mint. “So the portrait of King Charles will be on each and every coin as we go forward.”

A £5 commemorative coin commemorating Elizabeth’s life and legacy will go on sale on Monday. Carlos appears on one side of this coin, while two new portraits of Isabel appear side by side on the reverse.

Jennings, the sculptor, said the portrait was sculpted from a photo of Carlos.

“It’s the smallest work I’ve ever created, but it’s humbling to know that people all over the world will see it and hold it in their hands for centuries,” he said.

Carlos acceded to the throne on September 8 after the death of his mother, the oldest monarch in Great Britain, who died at the age of 96.

There are currently around 27 billion coins in circulation in the UK bearing the image of Elizabeth II. All will remain legal tender and in active circulation, to be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn.

(With information from Associated Press)

KEEP READING:

Prince Harry makes ‘last minute changes’ to his explosive memoir after Elizabeth II’s death

The 12 most unusual possessions of Queen Elizabeth II

Windsor, the true home of Queen Elizabeth II, oscillates between splendor and sadness