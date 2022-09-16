The United Kingdom prohibited the entry of the official Chinese delegation to the funeral chapel of Elizabeth II

The burning chapel of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster

The British Parliament denied entry to the official Chinese delegation to the ardent chapel of Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Westminster in London – seat of the British legislative body -, where the queen’s coffin will lie until Monday, revealed today. the BBC.

The Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, has rejected the request of the Chinese delegation to enter to pay their respects to the monarch because of the sanctions of the Asian country against five deputies and two British lordsaccording to this information, which has not been confirmed by the Legislature.

The president of China, Xi Jinping was invited to Monday’s event, but will instead send a delegation led by Vice President Wang Qishan..

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan

But Hoyle turned down a request for the Chinese group to enter the ancient heart of British democracy.

Last year China imposed travel sanctions and froze assets of nine Britons -among them seven parliamentarians- for having accused Beijing of committing human rights abuses against the ethnic minority of the Uyghurs in the Chinese region of Xinjiang.

That already motivated Chinese ambassador to the UK banned from entering Parliamenta ban that is now extended to the Chinese delegation that wanted to pay their respects to the queen in the funeral chapel.

However, the Chinese vice president is expected to attend Monday’s state funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey, near Parliament.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Xinjiang, the Uyghur region in which multiple human rights abuses against the Muslim minority have been reported (REUTERS / Tingshu Wang / File)

Last September, the presidents of the House of Lords (upper), John McFall, and the Commons (lower), Lindsay Hoyle, indicated to the Chinese ambassador in this country that he could not go to Parliament due to the aforementioned sanctions.

The Chinese government then criticized these measures, calling them “despicable and cowardly.”

A group of seven MPs and Lords, including former Conservative ministers such as Iain Duncan Smith and Tim Loughton, yesterday urged the British Foreign Office to withdraw the invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to the funeral, although it is unlikely that he will attend.

These parliamentarians maintain that it would be “totally inappropriate” for the Chinese regime to have representation in that service due to its human rights record.

The case of Russia

The Liz Truss government did not extend an invitation to Moscow for Vladimir Putin to attend the queen’s state funeral. The measure responds to the invasion of Ukraine, and was badly received by the Kremlin, although its spokesmen indicated that the president had not traveled anyway.

The same measure was taken by London for the governments of Belarus (also due to the conflict in Ukraine) and Myanmar, where a Military Junta overthrew, tried and imprisoned the Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi.

It is expected that the coffin of the monarch, who died at the age of 96 on the 8th in Balmoral (Scotland), will rest in the seat of the British Parliament until her state funeral is held this Monday.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Taiwan warned that China-Russia ties constitute a serious threat to world peace

The British government closed the line to fire Queen Elizabeth II for the amount of people accumulated

The houses, fields and palaces to which Carlos III will have to say goodbye after his proclamation as king