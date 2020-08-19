The United Nations Organization praised the Mamata government for its efforts to deal with Corona

Kolkata: Japan’s non-profit organization ‘United Nations World Peace Organization’ (UNWPA) has praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government for their efforts in tackling the Kovid-19 epidemic in West Bengal. Also Read – United Nations will help flood affected people in the country

The founder president of UNWPA, Fusao Kitagawa, wrote a letter to the state's labor minister, Nirmal Majhi, praising his contribution to society at the time of the epidemic.

In the letter Kitagawa said, "… .. through your representative we came to know about you and the government of your state. We also got information about your Humanitarian Chief Minister… .. "

In the letter written on the 17th of this month, it was further stated, “We are also aware of the responsibility you have shown towards society during this global epidemic. The doctor is another form of the Almighty. Humanity is safe in your hands. We are proud to give you a certificate as a token of gratitude and appreciation. “

Majhi is also a physician and president of the West Bengal Medical Council. He said that he is pleased with this honor.

He said, “It will encourage me to work for the public.”

Significantly, UNWPA is a non-profit organization and is associated with the United Nations Department of Commerce and Social Affairs.