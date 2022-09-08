The United States affirmed that Chile showed its commitment to democracy in the plebiscite

John Kirby (REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Archivo)

The United States believes that Chile demonstrated its “commitment to democracy” in Sunday’s plebiscite in which a majority of Chileans rejected the proposal for a new Constitution, said one of the White House spokesmen on Tuesday, John Kirby.

“Our vision is that the Chilean people have once again demonstrated Chile’s commitment to democracy and this is how it is supposed to work,” the spokesman said when asked by the news agency. EFE at a press conference.

According to Kirby, the United States “stay engaged” with helping Chile while “continues its democratic process to provide prosperity and opportunities for all Chileans”.

“This is how democracy works and we respect it,” the spokesman concluded.

The Government of Joe Biden has maintained several contacts with the Executive of the Chilean president, Gabriel Boricwho took office in March of this year and who traveled to Los Angeles (USA) in June to participate in the IX Summit of the Americas.

The two leaders spoke by phone in December 2021, after Boric was elected president; and at the moment Biden has no plans to call him back, Kirby said.

An overwhelming majority rejected on Sunday the proposal for a new Constitution in Chile with almost 62% of the votes, a result that currently maintains the current text, drafted in 1980 by the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) and partially reformed in democracy.

The option of approving the new text, which declares Chile a social state of law and has been defined as the most feminist and one of the most avant-garde in the world in terms of gender equality and nature protection, garnered only 38%. of support, with more than 95% of the votes counted.

