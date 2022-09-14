The United States and five other countries agreed to forgive debt payments to Ukraine until 2023

A shell-damaged church next to a destroyed vehicle marked “Z” from the Russian invasion in the town of Hrakove in the Kharkov region recently liberated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

The United States and five other countries announced on Wednesday an agreement to forgive debt payments to Ukraine until the end of 2023. in an attempt to help economically the country, devastated by the war with Russia.

The call “Ukrainian group of lenders”, comprising USA, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdomsigned this Wednesday a memorandum of understanding aimed at implementing a suspension of the debt until the end of next year.

The US Treasury Department announced in a statement the agreement reached by the Finance officials of the six Western countries during a meeting.

The temporary suspension of debt payments It will allow Ukraine to have more money available to serve the population and face the invasion that Russia began last Februaryexplained US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement.

“The postponement of debt payments is an additional way in which the United States is supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s brutal war.Yellen said in the note.

The “Ukrainian group of lenders” has a group of 15 observer countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, South Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland.

successful counteroffensive

The announcement arrives at a turning point in the six-month invasion of Russia, with Ukraine defeating Moscow’s forces from eastern fringes and seriously undermining the Kremlin’s ambitions to capture the entire Donbas region of Ukraine.

This Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky promised a “victory” on a visit to the strategic city of Izyumwhich was recently recovered from Russia.

Ukraine has claimed great successes in the northeastern Kharkiv region bordering Russia in recent daysand also says that it has regained territory along a southern front near the region of Kherson in the Black Sea.

Zelensky said on Wednesday that the Russian occupation of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, was a “tragedy” and promised that his forces would eventually recapture the peninsula.

kyiv’s forces in the Kharkiv region have since Sept. 6 recaptured some 8,500 square kilometers and areas housing some 150,000 people, Deputy Foreign Minister Ganna Maliar said.

Military observers have attributed the success of Ukraine’s pushback to the east to Western-supplied weapons.in particular to long-range precision artillery and also to the training of Ukrainian forces by Western allies.

The Ukrainian military announced on social media on Wednesday that some 5,000 Ukrainian servicemen had been trained as part of a joint program with the UK.

Western countries have also responded to Russia with waves of economic sanctions.

The president of the EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that successive waves of EU sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine will remain and that Europeans must maintain their resolve against Moscow.

“I want to make it very clear that sanctions are here to stay. This is the time for us to show determination, not appeasement.” von der Leyen said at the European Parliament during his annual State of the Union address.

The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenskaattended the meeting in Strasbourg and received a standing ovation from lawmakers.

He also told MEPs that he would travel to kyiv on Wednesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky.

