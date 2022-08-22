The United States and South Korea began their largest military exercises since 2018 amid threats from the Pyongyang regime.

US and South Korean Marines take part in a joint US-South Korean landing operation drill in Pohang on March 31, 2014. (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

The United States and South Korea began their largest joint military exercises since 2018 on Monday.Seoul announced, an action that could irritate North Korea.

The exercise Ulchi Liberty Shield marks the resumption of large-scale combined training, which was suspended due to the pandemic and a failed attempt at rapprochement with Pyongyang.

“The significance of this joint exercise is to rebuild the South Korea-U.S. alliance and strengthen the combined defense posture by normalizing… combined exercises and field training.”, the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Washington is Seoul’s main ally and has some 28,500 troops in South Korea to help secure the country from its nuclear-armed neighbor to the north.

The two countries have a long history of joint exerciseswhich qualify as purely defensivealthough North Korea considers them a rehearsal for an invasion.

The flags of South Korea and the United States fly side by side in Yongin, South Korea, on August 23, 2016. Picture taken on August 23, 2016. (Courtesy of Ken Scar/US Army/ REUTERS/ Stock Photo)

Details of the maneuvers, which range from August 22 to September 1but usually include field exercises with planes, warships and tanks, as well as thousands of soldiers.

During a meeting last week, the two allied countries agreed to “expand the focus and scale of military exercises”, given the increase in the number of North missile tests.

Begin to “with Ulchi Freedom Shield to encourage combined readiness”They noted in a joint statement.

In addition to maneuvers on the ground, the rehearsals also include a computerized simulation as a command post exercise and civil defense exercisesand takes place in two parts, a first that consists of repelling a hypothetical North Korean attack and defending the South Korean capital region and a second that consists of counterattack operations.

The exercise aims to strengthen the allies’ preparation for the weapons modernization process initiated in 2021 by North Koreawhich this year has launched more than 20 projectiles and has been preparing for weeks to carry out its first nuclear test since 2017, according to satellites.

Analysts say that North Korea could take the exercises as a reason to carry out more war trials.

In fact, the celebration of the exercises comes three days after the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Yo-jongbluntly reject the offer of economic aid made by Seoul to the regime if it opts for denuclearization.

Kim called Southern President Yoon Suk-yeol’s proposal “absurd”considered that the offer is identical to the one presented unsuccessfully by previous conservative governments in Seoul and repeatedly disqualified the president, who came to power last May.

(With information from AFP and EFE)