The United States and Unity reach a multi-million dollar agreement to help the military with future programs

With a three-year contract and millions involved, the graphics engine will be used for system design and simulation.

Unity has had a busy year in terms of controversy. The most recent is the unfortunate words of its CEO about those developers who do not think about monetization. Now things are different. It turns out that Unity has signed a multi-million dollar contract with the United States Army to develop technology.

According to the Kotaku media, Unity has signed a multi-million dollar contract with the technology company CACI. The company defines it as the “preferred real-time 3D platform for future systems design and simulation programs throughout the United States Government.

Unity will be used for future simulation and system design programsCACI has the purpose of ensure national security by developing its business technology. allows them defend american troops and provide safe support for all United States citizens. Kokatu reveals that there is members of Unity that were in disagreement about how the company is managing these agreements with various governments.

Some employees considered they were not aware that its flexible graphics engine was being used by governments. Even so, we already see that Unity does not shake its pulse when it comes to signing agreements. The last one on record is the one he had with Microsoft to create 3D experiences with Azure.

