The United States announced a new arms shipment to Ukraine for 1.1 billion dollars

The United States announced on Wednesday a new package of arms and supplies for Ukraine, for 1,100 million dollars. In this way, the administration of Joe Biden renews its commitment to the country for its defense, in the medium and long term.

According to the Department of Defense, the items include 18 new High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), radars and anti-drone batteries, and hundreds of armored vehicles.

Los HIMARS They are long-range projectile systems that, on past occasions, the United States had already sent to kyiv and that, according to the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierreare being effective on the battlefield.

The shipment is not intended for the forces that, these days, are advancing in an offensive against the Russian troops in the south of the country, but rather is scheduled to be delivered to Ukraine in a few months. “We will stand by the Ukrainian people and provide them with the security assistance they need to defend themselves for as long as it takes,” Jean-Pierre said.

This package is part of “a multi-year investment in essential skills for the strengthening of the Ukrainian armed forces at a time when they are defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and territory against Russian aggression,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

With this announcement, Washington’s assistance already adds up -since the beginning of the invasion- $16.2 billion. Likewise, if the military training and the aid that the US was already giving to kyiv is taken into account, it amounts to 16.9 billion since Biden’s inauguration in January 2021.

The announcement was made amid the referendums held in four areas of Ukraine under Russian rulein which the Moscow armed forces celebrated the victory of the positive vote on the annexation of the territories to Russia.

After knowing the results on Tuesday, both the HIM like the countries of the West ignored them and rejected the Kremlin’s threats. Among them, the United States again threatened to impose another battery of sanctions on Moscow.

In line with this, the European Union proposed today more restrictions among which it is planned to put a oil price cap and a series of sanctions on designated Russian authorities in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhyaalong with the people who “organized and facilitated false referendums.”

“An oil price cap will help reduce Russia’s income, on the one hand, and keep the world energy market stable, on the other hand. In this package, we are laying the legal foundations for this price cap”, said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

It is eighth pack will also include new import bans on Russian products y will veto European citizens from holding positions on the boards of Russian state-owned companies.

“This will keep Russian products out of the European market and deprive Russia of an additional €7 billion in revenue,” von der Leyen said.

