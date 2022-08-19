The United States announced a new military aid for Ukraine for 775 million dollars

Himars missiles (FADEL SENNA/AFP/File)

The Pentagon announced this Friday a new package of 775 million dollars in defense equipment and ammunition for Ukraine what includes Himars missiles, artillery and mine clearance systems .

“We want to make sure that Ukraine has a constant flow of ammunition to meet its needs, and that is what we are doing with this package.a senior US defense official told reporters, the news agency reported. AFP.

On August 1, it had announced a weapons package that included ammunition such as rocket launchers and artillery cannons. That package -of 550 million dollars- consisted of “more ammunition for the Advanced High Mobility Rocket Systems, also known as Himars, as well as ammunition” for the artillery, expressed at the time the spokesman for the National Security Council, John Kirby.

“In order to meet the requirements of the evolving battlefield, The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities. ”, the statement said.

The firing of an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) (Pavlo Narozhnyy/via REUTERS/File Photo)

In another order, The US called this Friday for a global response to make it easier for the wheat that has been accumulated for months in Ukrainian ports to reach the most vulnerable areas of the planetwhich are suffering the consequences of the armed conflict with severe food crises.

“We are responding at scale and with speed to help those most in needbut many more resources are needed and there has to be one overall response”, pointed out in a virtual meeting with the press the deputy administrator of the Agency for International Development (Usaid), Isobel Coleman.

USAID announced last Tuesday the purchase of Ukrainian grain worth 68 million dollars -mostly wheat- that will go to the UN program to combat hunger in countries suffering from severe malnutrition.

An announcement that occurred, Coleman recalled, a few weeks after the agreement sponsored by the United Nations for the creation of a maritime corridor that would release the wheat blocked in the Ukrainian ports after months of conflict.

According to data from the Administration of Sea Ports of Ukraine, To date, a total of 600,000 tons of agricultural products have been exported through the corridor, mainly grain, through the ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny. A total of 25 boats have left.

KEEP READING:

Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin agreed to an IAEA inspection at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The video showing how Russia defies the UN and uses the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a military command

Russia deployed hypersonic missiles in its Baltic enclave and Finland denounced the possible incursion of two fighters into its airspace