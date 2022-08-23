The United States announced a new shipment of USD 3,000 million in military aid to Ukraine

The US will send a new military assistance package to Ukraine to train and equip kyiv troops (REUTERS / Oleksandr Ratushniak)

As Russia’s war against Ukraine drags on, US security assistance is shifting to a more long-term campaign, so Washington is likely to keep more troops in Europe in the future. Also, according to US officials, the government of Joe Biden will send $3 billion in military aid to kyiv to train and equip Ukrainian forces.

Officials told the agency AP that this new assistance package is expected to be announced next Wednesday, the day the war will last six months and the same day Ukraine will celebrate its independence.

As detailed, that money will be used for acquire drones, weapons and other equipment to be used for one or two years.

The total of the aid package -provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative- it could change overnight, but it’s not likely to be much. Several officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the aid before it is made public.

Unlike most previous packages, the new funding is largely intended to help Ukraine secure its medium- and long-term defense posture, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The US stated that it will maintain its support for Ukraine, no matter what happens during the course of the war (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Previous shipments have focused on Ukraine’s most immediate needs in terms of weapons and ammunition, and included material that the Pentagon already has in stock and that can be shipped in a short time.

In addition to providing long-term aid that Ukraine can use for possible future defense needs, the new package is intended to reassure Ukrainian officials that the United States intends to maintain its support, regardless of the day-to-day twists and turns of the conflict, US officials clarified.

Along these lines, the European Union and NATO expressed on Tuesday their support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion, emphasizing that will support the Ukrainian authorities “as long as necessary” in the face of the war of attrition posed by Moscow.

Within the framework of the second summit of the Crimea Platform, the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, warned that Russian aggression is becoming a “war of attrition”, so now it’s time to “sustain support” in the long term so that Ukraine can survive as an “independent and sovereign nation”.

NATO and the European Union pledged to support Ukraine “as long as necessary” to resist the Russian invasion (Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS)

“Winter is coming and it will be difficult. What we see now is a crushing war of attrition, a battle of wills and logistics”, pointed out the political chief of NATO to emphasize that a “strong, stable and independent” Ukraine is essential to Euro-Atlantic security.

For her part, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has sent another message of support to kyiv in the face of the “existential” struggle that Ukraine is waging against Russian aggression, affirming that the EU will help with all kinds of initiatives, such as removing grain from Ukrainian ports in the face of the “cynical blockade Russian”. “The EU will remain on Ukraine’s side for as long as it takes”, he reaffirmed.

Von der Leyen has emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans are turning upside down

Six months after the start of the Russian invasion, the war has slowed down as both sides trade blows of combat and small gains in the east and south. Both troops have seen how thousands of soldiers died and many others were wounded, while Russian bombing of cities has killed countless innocent civilians.

It is feared that Russia will intensify attacks on civilian infrastructure and government facilities in Ukraine in the coming days, due to the independence holiday and the sixth month of the invasion.

Ukraine will celebrate its Independence Day on Wednesday, August 24, the same day that marks six months since the start of the Russian invasion (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Late Monday, the US embassy in Ukraine and the State Department issued a new security alert for Ukraine, repeating the call for Americans in the country to leave for security reasons. . “Given Russia’s history in Ukraine, we are concerned about the continuing threat Russian attacks pose to civilians and civilian infrastructure.”indicated the North American authorities.

To date, the United States has provided about $10.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of the Biden administration, including 19 packages of weapons taken directly from Defense Department stockpiles, since August 2021.

US defense leaders are also considering plans that will expand training for Ukrainian troops outside their country, and for militaries on Europe’s eastern and southern flanks who feel most threatened by Russian aggression.

With information from AP and Europa Press

