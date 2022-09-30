The United States announced new sanctions against Russia after the annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories

The Secretary of State, Antony Blinken; the president, Joe Biden; and the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin (REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque)

The US State Department announced this Friday new sanctions against Russian government officials following the annexation of four Ukrainian territories signed today by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

The office detailed in a statement that hundreds of individuals, including members of the Russian and Belarusian military, will be subject to visa restrictionswhile hundreds of others will receive Economic sanctions.

Among those sanctioned are the director of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina; and the deputy prime minister Alexander Novak.

At the same time, the American president, Joe Bidensaid that the annexation of the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia is “fraudulent”.

This Friday, in a speech broadcast on television, charged with a highly nostalgic tone for the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putinannounced the annexation of the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

During a symbolic act in the Kremlin, and in the presence of the country’s political elite, Putin has taken a new step in his offensive on Ukraineignoring the warnings of Western governments and the UN, which question the legal validity of this annexation.

The Russian president said that the inhabitants of the annexed Ukrainian regions will be “our citizens forever”.

Vladimir Putin at the act of annexation of regions (Sputnik/Grigory Sysoyev/Pool via REUTERS)

“The inhabitants of Lugansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia become our citizens forever,” Putin told the country’s political elite. “The people voted for our common future,” he added.

“Today we signed an agreement on the integration” of these regions to Russia, Putin declared before members of the government, deputies and senators and other representatives of the Russian state.

The president has gone back to the Soviet era and has appealed to tradition to defend that, outside of Russia, there are those who want to “return to their historical homeland.”

However, Putin assured that his country “does not aspire” to restore the Soviet Union, despite the offensive in Ukraine and the annexation of the four regions. “The USSR disappeared, the past cannot be brought back. And Russia has no need for that today, we do not aspire to that,” Putin said during a speech in the Kremlin.

Putin called on Ukraine this Friday to immediately end the war and return to the negotiating table, but immediately conditioned the dialogue by saying that the “option” made by the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugans and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia from “joining Russia” is “final”.

“We call on kyiv to immediately cease fire, put an end to military actions, to the war that unleashed in 2014 and return to the negotiating table”Putin said in a speech ahead of the signing of annexation treaties with four Ukrainian regions in the St. George hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

