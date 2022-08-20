The United States asked that Zelensky be sent to the G20 Summit if Vladimir Putin attends

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Thursday that he hopes both Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the summit in November.

The White House asked this Friday that the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenskyalso participate in the G20 leaders summit if your Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putinaccepts the invitation from Indonesia and attends the appointment scheduled for November in Bali.

“President Biden himself has said publicly that he does not think it is right for President Putin to attend the G20 meeting while waging his war against Ukraine.”, the White House National Security Council said in a statement. However, if Putin attends, the US believes Zelensky should too.

The White House’s insistence that the Ukrainian president participate in the summit, leaves open possibility Zelensky could join virtually rather than attend in person . That is what happened in July, when Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was virtually present at a G20 foreign ministers meeting.

For his part, the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodoassured on Thursday that he hopes that both Putin and the Chinese president Xi Jinping attend the summit that will take place in November, in line with their desire not to take sides for the war in Ukraine.

“Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me that he will come”, assured Jokowi. It is the first time that the leader of the fourth most populous nation in the world confirmed that both planned to attend the November summit.

Last March, US President Joe Biden expressed his wish that Russia should be expelled from the G20 after its invasion of Ukraine, but he acknowledged that other members of the group, including Indonesia, might not agree. White House officials said they privately conveyed to Indonesia their desire that Russia not attend.

The US National Security Council recalled that the president himself, Joe Bidenhas publicly criticized that Putin can attend the forum normally, given the general rejection of the military offensive launched in Ukraine.

A few months ago, the Russian ambassador in Jakarta, Lyudmila VorobievaHe reported that Putin intended to attend the summit of the Group of 20 and described the diplomatic pressure against Moscow as “disproportionate”. In addition, he criticized that sanctions against Israel are not approved for his attacks on Gaza the against USA and the I’LL TAKE for the conflict of Libyaas has been done with Russia for his invasion of Ukraine.

Last June, Widodo traveled to Russia and Ukraine, where he met with the leaders of these countries, Putin y Volodimir Zelenskyto try to mediate the conflict.

