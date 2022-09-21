The United States assured that the mobilization of reservists in Russia demonstrates the weakness and failure of Moscow

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink speaks as she stands near the monument of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko with traces of shelling during a visit to Borodianka, as Russia’s attacks on Ukraine continues, Kyiv Region, Ukraine June 4, 2022. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The partial mobilization ordered by the Russian president Vladimir Putin it is a sign of “weakness”, as was stated this Wednesday by the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

“The mock referendums and the mobilization are signs of weakness, of Russian failure,” Bridget Brink wrote in a Twitter message.

“The United States will never recognize Russia’s claim to Ukrainian territory and we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he added.

Putin ordered a partial military mobilization early Wednesday and vowed to use “all available means” to protect Russian territory, after Moscow-controlled Ukrainian regions suddenly announced annexation referendums.

Advisor to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhaylo Podolyakmocked Moscow’s latest decisions in a Twitter message.

“Everything goes according to plan, right? life has a great sense of humor“, wrote.

“210th day of the “three day war”. The Russians who demanded the destruction of Ukraine ended up getting: 1. Mobilization 2. Closure of borders, blocking of bank accounts 3. Prison for desertion,” he said. Podolyak.

On Tuesday, separatist officials in Moscow-controlled Ukrainian regions announced referendums on annexation to Russia.

The pro-Russian authorities in the eastern regions of Donetsk y Luhanskas well as from the southern regions of Kherson y ZaporizhzhiaThey said they would hold the vote for five days starting Friday this week.

Washington, Berlin and Paris denounced the votes and said that the international community would never recognize the results, while the I’LL TAKE he said the votes marked a “new escalation” of the war.

Putin “continues to refuse to understand Ukraine”, said the UK ambassador in kyiv.

“Partial mobilization and false referendums do not change this essential weaknessMelinda Simmons wrote on Twitter.

“The decision of the Russian president Vladimir Putin of mobilizing military reservists to support the war in Ukraine shows that “their invasion is failing,” the British defense secretary said on Wednesday. Ben Wallace.

“Neither threats nor propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community is united and Russia he is becoming a global outcast,” he said in a statement.

Russia is in a moment of extreme military weakness in the face of the forceful defense of Ukraine, which, thanks to the help of the West with the US in the lead, has achieved great military victories and has defended its territory with relative success against Moscow.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

KEEP READING:

With an agenda marked by the invasion of Ukraine and its consequences, the UN General Assembly 2022 begins today

As Ukraine’s counteroffensive advances, Russia wants Donetsk and Lugansk to hold a referendum on joining Moscow

What will be the next step of the Ukrainian army