The United States considers boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022

The administration of US President Joe Biden has yet to decide whether or not his country will boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.the White House said Thursday, as pressure mounts for American athletes not to participate in the sporting event in protest at the Chinese regime’s conduct.

“No final decision has been made on this and, of course, we will hear from the United States Olympic Committee.”Said the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, during a briefing when asked what was Biden’s position on the issue.

The answer marked a slight change from earlier this month, when Psaki pointed out that The United States would not change its plans to participate in the 2022 winter Olympics. “We are not currently talking about changing our stance or our plans regarding the Beijing Olympics,” he said on February 3.

The spokesperson for the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Jon Masonhe told the American network CNBC what the committee opposes boycotts “because they have been shown to have a negative impact on athletes without effectively addressing global issues”.

“We believe that the most effective course of action is for the governments of the world and China to engage directly with human rights and geopolitical issues.”Mason said in a statement.

Games are scheduled to begin on February 4, 2022.

A growing number of Republican politicians are calling on Biden to boycott next year’s games, or for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to relocate them. They cite as an example China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims in the northwestern Xinjiang region, which the administration of former President Donald Trump described as genocide.

Critics also point to the China’s actions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, which is believed to have originated in the city of Wuhan. At least 506,500 people in the United States and 2.5 million worldwide have died from the COVID-19 disease, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“Seeing the American flag and American athletes in Beijing celebrating the worst of the worst authoritarian regimes right now, I can’t imagine”, He declared to Fox News the Republican representative from Florida Mike Waltz after submitting a resolution to change the venue for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

A group of Republican senators introduced a similar resolution in early February, and rights advocates attacked the IOC for failing to address Beijing’s human rights violations, according to CNBC.

In an article published on Fox News, Nikki Haley, a Republican former US Ambassador to the United Nations and former Governor of South Carolina, said China “is more dangerous today than Nazi Germany in 1936”.

The United States participated in that year’s Summer Olympics in Berlin, but Haley argues that the country would have boycotted those games if it had “known what Nazi Germany would become.”

“President Biden must make the decision to boycott. It shouldn’t be difficult ”said the Republican, who is believed to be a future candidate for president of the United States.

