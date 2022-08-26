The United States denounced that Russia operates 21 detention centers in occupied areas of Donetsk

A satellite image showed a general view of a prison in Olenivka, Ukraine, in July. Investigators said they found evidence of disturbed earth there consistent with mass graves (Maxar Technologies/Via Reuters)

Russia operates at least 21 detention and interrogation centers for Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war in occupied areas of Donetsk where human rights are violated according to a report by Yale University in collaboration with the US State Department.

The report, published this Thursday and based on satellite images, data analysis and confirmation from at least five independent sources, does not detail estimates of how many people have passed or are inside this detention system in eastern Ukraine.

The Yale Humane Research Laboratory has identified with “high level of certainty” an entire system of processes and infrastructure for registering, interrogating and detaining Ukrainians, including “extrajudicial and incommunicado detention”.

The investigation also found two areas of disturbed earth “consistent with possible mass graves or individual graves.” .

Blinken denounced that the detention procedures of Russian troops “are devastating the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians” in Ukraine, and promised that the Russians “will be held accountable” for it (Mandel Ngan / REUTERS)

According to public information cited by the report, in detention centers there would be overcrowded cells, poor hygiene, insufficient access to water, malnutrition, forced labor, beatings and torture.

This framework was built weeks before the start of the invasion, on February 24, by the pro-Russian forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and grew after the capture of the city of Mariupol by Russia in April 2022.

Yale University participates in the Conflict Watch, a platform funded by the State Department and launched last May to collect war crimes evidence committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

In a message on Twitter, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinkdenounced that the detention procedures of the Russian troops “are devastating the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians” in Ukraine, and promised that the Russians “will be held accountable” thus.

Other investigations by the Conflict Observatory have previously indicated that At least 21 health centers and 30 primary schools in Lugansk have been bombed by Russia, while 450 heritage sites such as museums and archaeological sites have been damaged.

Russia’s filtration operations in Ukraine are devastating the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians. A new Conflict Observatory report shines a light on these and other atrocities. We will continue to work to hold Russian officials accountable. https://t.co/DFnp94mXMQ — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 25, 2022

The Russian embassy in the United States came out at the intersection of the report with a statement in which it states: “The State Department continues to spread speculation about the ‘filtration camps’ supposedly established by us in the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as the participation of the Russian Armed Forces in the destruction of educational, medical and cultural facilities in the Lugansk People’s Republic”, and assured: “This is yet another forgery aimed at discrediting the Russian special military operation.”

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, and currently the war is deadlocked with troops from the two countries in isolated fighting in parts of the country’s south and east.

The United States believes that Russia is preparing manipulated referendums to annex areas of eastern Ukraine, something from which the Kremlin has distanced itself, which has also denied having attacked civilians.

US President Joe Biden this week announced a new $2.98 billion military aid package to Ukraine, the largest ever.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Pope Francis condemned the murder of Daria Dugina in Moscow and provoked a conflict with Ukraine

Who was Darya Dugina, the daughter of Putin’s favorite philosopher

The daughter of Aleksandr Dugin, the brain of Vladimir Putin, died in an explosion