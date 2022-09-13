The United States has already issued a visa for Sergei Lavrov and the Russian delegation to attend the UN General Assembly in New York

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and part of his delegation to the United Nations General Assembly received the relevant visas on Tuesday to travel to the US city of New York, where the event will take place.

Foreign Ministry sources have indicated that Moscow hopes “that visas will be issued for the entire delegation and that the necessary guidelines will be issued on the logistical issues of the trip given the sanctions imposed by the United States” in relation to the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dimitri Peskov, has insisted that the United States “is violating its obligations” since “it must issue visas to all those who want to attend the General Assembly,” according to information collected by the Interfax news agency.

In the past week, the Russian government complained to the United Nations that the United States had not yet granted the visa none of the members of the Russian delegation.

The General Assembly meeting will start on September 20 and Russia is scheduled to speak on the 24th, although the event will end on September 26.

On the other hand, regarding the advance of Ukraine in the territories invaded by Russia, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinksaid Monday that it was still early in Ukraine’s counteroffensive against the Russian army, but that Ukrainian forces have succeeded “significant progress”.

Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of towns in recent days, after Moscow left its main stronghold in northeastern Ukrainemarking their worst defeat since the early days of the war.

“What they have done is planned very methodically and, of course, has benefited from significant support from the United States and many other countries to make sure that Ukraine has in its hands the equipment it needs to carry out this counteroffensive,” Blinken said during a press conference in Mexico City.

The official, who is in Mexico for talks on economic cooperation, said the Ukraine conflict is likely to continue for some time as Russia it still has forces and weapons deployed in the country that it continues to use “indiscriminately” against civilians.

The Ukrainian army on Monday claimed the reconquest of 500 km2 of territory in the hands of Russian forces, in two weeks of counteroffensive in the Kherson region (south).

“Our successes in these last two weeks are quite convincing,” Natalia Gumeniuk, a military spokeswoman for the south, told reporters. “We have released about 500 km2”he added.

The spokeswoman pointed out that the towns of Vysokopillia, Biloguirka, Soukhy Stavok and Myrolioubivka were “completely under the Ukrainian flag”.

