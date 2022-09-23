The United States has sent private warnings to Russia against the use of nuclear weapons

USA has been sending private communications to Moscow warning about the serious consequences that the use of a arma nuclearaccording to US officials, who said the messages underscore what the president Joe Biden and his aides have publicly articulated.

The administration of Biden has decided to keep the warnings about the consequences of a nuclear attack, so at Kremlin Are you worried about how you might respond? Washingtonsaid the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The attempt of White House to cultivate what is known in the world of nuclear deterrence as “strategic ambiguity” occurs when Russia continues to intensify his rhetoric about the possible use of nuclear weapons amid an internal mobilization aimed at curbing Russian military losses in eastern Ukraine.

The Department of State has been involved in private communications with Moscow, but officials did not say who delivered the messages or the extent of their content. It is not clear if USA sent his communications after the Russian president, Vladimir Putinissued his latest nuclear threat during a speech in which he announced a partial mobilization towards Ukrainebut a senior US official said the communication has been constant in recent months.

Dmitry Medvedevdeputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, wrote Thursday in a Telegram post that the territory in eastern Ukraine would be “accepted in Russia” after the referendum of the pro-Russian separatists and promised to strengthen the security of those areas.

To defend that annexed land, Medvedev said, Russia he can use not only his newly mobilized forces, but also “any Russian weapons, including strategic nuclear and those using new principles”, referring to hypersonic weapons.

“Russia has chosen its path,” Medvedev added. “There is no way back.”

The comment came a day after Putin suggest that Russia It would annex the occupied lands in southern and eastern Ukraine and incorporate the regions into what Moscow considers its territory. He said he wasn’t lying when he promised use all means at Russia’s disposal to defend the country’s territorial integritya reference to the country’s nuclear arsenal.

The officials of the administration of Biden They stressed that this is not the first time that Russian leaders have threatened to use nuclear weapons since the start of the war on February 24, and said there is no indication that Russia is moving its nuclear weapons in preparation for an impending strike.

Still, the recent statements by Russian leaders are more specific than previous comments and come at a time when Russia is reeling on the battlefield from a Ukrainian-backed counteroffensive. USA.

While the Kremlin’s earlier statements seemed to be aimed at warning USA and his allies not to go too far to help Ukrainethe most recent comments of Putin they suggested that Russia is considering using a nuclear weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine to freeze profits and force kyiv and its backers into submission, he said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Gun Control Associationa non-proliferation advocacy group in Washington.

“What everyone needs to recognize is that this is one of the most serious episodes, if not the most serious, in which nuclear weapons could be used in decades,” Kimball said. “The consequences of even a so-called ‘limited nuclear war’ would be absolutely catastrophic.”

For years, US nuclear experts have worried that Russia can use smaller tactical nukes, sometimes referred to as “battlefield nukes,” to end a conventional war favorably in their terms, a strategy sometimes described as “escalation to de-escalation.”

Thursday, Vadym Skibitskyideputy director of Ukrainian military intelligence, told ITV News of the United Kingdom that it is possible that Russia use nuclear weapons against Ukraine “to stop our offensive activity and destroy our state.”

“This is a threat to other countries,” he said. Skibitskyi. “The explosion of a tactical nuclear weapon will have an impact not only on Ukraine but also in the Black Sea region.”

The Biden administration would face a crisis if Russia used a small nuclear weapon in Ukraine, which is not a treaty ally of the United States. Any direct US military response against Russia would risk a broader war between the nuclear-armed superpowers, which the Biden administration has wanted to avoid and has made it its number one priority in all of its Ukraine policies.

The Ukrainians have tried to point out that even a Russian nuclear attack would not force them to capitulate and, in fact, could have the opposite effect.

“Threat with nuclear weapons… the Ukrainians?” Mykhailo Podolyakadviser to the Ukrainian president Volodimir Zelensky, he tweeted on Wednesday. “Putin has not yet understood who he is dealing with.”

In an interview with “60 Minutes” of CBS News that aired on Sunday, Biden was asked what he would say to Putin if the Russian leader is considering using nuclear weapons in the conflict against Russia. Ukraine.

“Nope. No. No,” he said. Biden. “You will change the face of war like never before since the Second World War”.

Biden he declined to detail how he would respond USA and only said that the reaction would be “consequent” and would depend “on the scope of what they do.”

Matthew Kroenigprofessor of government at georgetown university and director of Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Councilhas argued that the best option for the administration, if faced with a limited Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine, might be to step forward, support Ukraine and carry out a limited conventional attack against the Russian forces or bases that launched the attack.

“If it is the Russian forces in Ukraine those who launched the nuclear attack, USA could directly attack those forces,” he said. Crowned. “It would be calibrated to send a message that there is no big war coming, it is a limited attack. If you are Putin, what do you do in response? I don’t think you will immediately say that we launch all nuclear weapons in the USA.”

But even a limited conventional attack by the US military against Russia would be seen as unwise by many in Washingtonwho would argue against risking a full-scale war with a Russia with nuclear weapons.

James M. Actonco-director of the nuclear policy program of Carnegie Endowment for International Peacesaid that it doesn’t make sense at this point to play with the responses of USA because there is a wide range of possible Russian actions, from an underground nuclear test that harms no one to a large-scale explosion that kills tens of thousands of civilians, and there is no sign that Putin close to crossing the threshold.

“If he were really thinking very seriously about using nuclear weapons very imminently, he would almost certainly want us to know about it,” Acton said. “I would much rather threaten nuclear use and make us make concessions than actually have to go down the nuclear path.”

US officials have been stepping up efforts in the UN General Assembly this week to discourage Russia to seriously consider what would be the first use of a nuclear weapon in a conflict since the atomic bombing of Japan by USA in 1945.

Secretary of State, Antony Blinkspeaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday, said that the “reckless nuclear threats of Russia They must stop immediately.”

“This week, the president Putin said Russia would not hesitate to use and I quote, ‘all available weapons systems’ in response to a threat to its territorial integrity, a threat that is all the more threatening given the Russians’ intention to annex large swaths of Ukraine in the coming days.” Blinken said. “When that is complete, we can expect President Putin to claim any Ukrainian effort to liberate this land as an attack on so-called Russian territory.”

Blinken noted that in January, Russia joined other permanent members of the Security Council in signing a joint statement declaring that “a nuclear war can never be won and should never be fought.”

