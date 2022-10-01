The United States hopes that Brazil will show that it has “very strong democratic institutions” ahead of this Sunday’s elections

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinksaid Friday that he hopes that Brazil prove to have strong electoral institutions ahead of the first round of the presidential elections on Sunday in the face of unfounded accusations of fraud by the president Jair Bolsonaro.

The blink and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Melanie Jolygathered in Washingtonsaid they did not want to interfere in these elections in which the polls give an advantage to the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ahead of the far-right Bolsonaro.

“I can only say, in general terms, that Brazil has very strong democratic institutions, including very strong electoral institutions, which they have proven time and time again,” he said. The blink at a joint press conference.

“We hope that will be the case in the upcoming elections this weekend.”

Bolsonaroone of the closest international allies to the former US president Donald Trump, has talked for months about the possibility of electoral fraud.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva rose to 48% of the intention to vote in a poll released this Thursday, three days before the elections, thus maintaining the possibility of winning in the first round

These allegations without evidence have led to speculation that the president may use the same book as the former US president to question the legitimacy of the vote.

The president of United States, Joe BidenHe has avoided public confrontation with Bolsonaro and met him in June at a regional summit in Los Angeles where they discussed climate change, a priority for the US administration.

In a recent survey of Datafolha Institutethe leftist Lula Da Silva rose one point with respect to the one disclosed a week ago, while the president Jair Bolsonaro jumped from 33% to 34% in the same period, while Labor Cyrus Gomesthe third most voted candidate in 2018, fell one point, to 6% of the voting intention.

Taking into account the valid votes, discounting those who have declared that they will vote null and void, the progressive candidate would have 50%just like a week ago compared to 36% of the far-right leaderwhich went up one point.

To proclaim himself president this Sunday, Lula would need to receive more than 50% of the votesand otherwise, the elections would be decided in a second round between the two most voted, next October 30.

According to this week’s poll, 52% of Brazilian voters say they would not vote for Bolsonaro in any way and 39% say the same about Lula, the same percentage on September 22

The poll, which heard 6,800 voters in 332 cities between Tuesday and Thursday, also showed that in a possible second round, the intention to vote for Lula is 54%, compared to 39% for Bolsonaro.

According to Datasheetwhose poll has a margin of error of two points, the result maintains the candidate of the opposition Workers’ Party (PT) with the possibility of being elected without the need for a second round.

(With information from EFE)

