The United States is ready for diplomacy with Russia to end the invasion in Ukraine

The United States is ready for diplomacy with Russia to end Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinkassured this Friday that his country is open to diplomacy con Russia for the sake of negotiating an agreed end to the war in Ukrainealthough he noted that Moscow is not for the work of this path.

“We reaffirm our commitment to meaningful diplomacy that can end the guerraeven as Moscow continues to demonstrate by its escalatory actions that its pretense of being open to diplomacy is as empty as it has been since President Putin launched his invasion in February,” said the head of the Department of State at a press conference.

However, although The blink has pointed out that USA “considers and reconsiders by all means” diplomacy as a means of ending the Russian invasion of UkraineRussia “shows no signs of being willing to engage in meaningful diplomacy in any way.”

“When it comes to diplomacy to end the war, it depends entirely on whether Russia gets to a place where it’s really interested in stopping the aggression that it started, and we haven’t seen evidence of that at this point,” he said. Secretary of State, according to a statement from the department he heads.

Instead, Russia would be “doubling and tripling its aggression” with the partial mobilization of hundreds of thousands of Russians, or holding “fake” referendums to annex four Ukrainian regions, according to the US government.

In this regard, he stressed that “the fundamental problem” of the Ukrainian people “is not only extraordinarily brave and resilient, but also very successful in repelling aggression and recovering their land.”

For this reason, according to The blinkRussia would not be willing to open negotiations, since “Ukrainians are fighting for their country, for their land and for their future”, while Russia does not.

“The sooner Russian President Vladimir Putin understands that and comes to that conclusion, the sooner we can end this war,” said the head of US diplomacy.

Russia has this week intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine’s electrical and water infrastructure.

Russia this week has stepped up its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s water and power infrastructure in what kyiv and the West are calling a campaign to intimidate civilians ahead of the cold winter.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denis Shmigal warned that the Russian Armed Forces might not be limited to attacking electricity infrastructure, but could also target power supply facilities. water and heating.

“It is obvious that Russian terror will continue,” said Shmigal, who anticipated that supply cuts “are likely”, for which he urged the population to “be prepared” and stock up on drinking water and warm clothing.

The Russian Army intensified its offensive on Ukraine in recent weeks, attacking the main electrical installations in the country, thus causing supply interruptions, sometimes scheduled and others due to failures in the infrastructure.

With this warning from Shmigal, Ukraine is sounding the alert to the possibility that a large part of the population will have to face the harsh Ukrainian winter in adverse conditions, without a supply of water, electricity or heating.

(With information from Europe Press)

