The United States promised to maintain its military, humanitarian and economic assistance to Ukraine after the brutal Russian bombing on Monday

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State (via Reuters)

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinkcalled his Ukrainian counterpart, Dymitro Kuleba, to express his support for the “horrible attacks” by Russia, which has bombed several cities in the country on Monday.

“I just spoke with Dymitro Kuleba to reiterate US support for Ukraine”, reported the head of US diplomacy on Twitter.

“We will continue to provide economic, humanitarian and security assistance so that Ukraine can defend itself and protect its people.”, he added.

The large-scale Russian bombardments launched on Monday against Ukrainian cities, including kyiv, have caused an as yet undetermined number of deaths, while the population seeks protection in shelters.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky noted in a message to the Ukrainian people that the massive attacks in various regions of Ukraine are aimed at damaging energy infrastructure and causing casualties among the civilian population.

The Central kyiv business center, known as the DTEK Tower, was heavily damaged



Russia presented the bombing as a response to this weekend’s attack on the crimean bridgewhich links this peninsula with its territory and for which the Kremlin holds the Ukrainian secret services responsible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to launch further such attacks if kyiv commits major “terrorist attacks” on Russia.

Washington has become, by far, the most important supplier of arms to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, with more than $16.8 billion in military assistance since that date.

Zelensky y Blinken, and Kiev (Reuters)

Still, U.S. stockpiles of certain equipment are “reaching the minimum levels necessary for war and training plans” and getting weapons stockpiles back to pre-invasion levels could take years, he wrote days ago in an analysis. Mark Cancian of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Production in the US defense industry is accelerating, Laura Cooper, a senior Defense Department official responsible for Russia and Ukraine, said Tuesday. “The United States will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and provide the security assistance they need to defend themselves for as long as necessary,” she said.

