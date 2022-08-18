The United States respects that Colombia restores diplomatic relations with Venezuela

During the last few weeks, the countries of Colombia and Venezuela have shown their willingness to re-establish diplomatic relations. This Wednesday, August 17 USA announced that he respects the will of the president Gustavo Petro and reiterated his commitment to “recover democracy” in the country under the command of the dictator Nicholas Maduro.

This was commented by a spokesman for the Department of State of the North American country before the EFE Agency: “We respect the sovereign right of governments to establish diplomatic relations”. Likewise, he called on democratic governments “to respect the democratic norms that have been violated by dictatorial regimes such as that of Maduro in Venezuela.”

Colombia and Venezuela share a 2,219-kilometer border and have not had diplomatic relations since February 23, 2019, after former President Iván Duque refused to resume them during his term. In addition, the former president gave his support to the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

The spokesman reiterated the Government of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, also recognizes Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela. Likewise, he indicated that the North American country considers that “the mismanagement of Nicolás Maduro has led Venezuelans to one of the worst economic and humanitarian crises outside of a war in modern history.”

Even so, with the decision of the Colombian government, the United States remains “firmly committed to the Venezuelan people.” The one interviewed by Efe Agency He stated that they will continue working with the international community “to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law” in the South American country.

The new Colombian ambassador to Venezuela will be the former senator Armando Benedetti. Last Thursday, August 11, Gustavo Petro left on the shoulders of the experienced former congressman to reestablish diplomatic relations with the neighboring country. Maduro, for his part, announced to the former foreign minister Felix Plasencia as the new Venezuelan representative in Colombia.

In context: Armando Benedetti: the political chameleon that will go from the Senate to ambassador in Venezuela

After these announcements, Petro affirmed that the opening of the common border should be extended to trade and not only to the crossing of people. One of the first steps will be the realization of the forum Border Agreement, in which businessmen from the two nations will meet to lay the foundations for what will be the trade agreements.

The forum is organized by the Interunion Committee of Norte de Santander, the Colombian-Venezuelan Chamber of Commerce, the Venezuelan Chamber of Economic Integration (Cavecol) and Fedecamaras Táchira.

The venue will be Cucuta, the capital of Norte de Santander, and the president will attend along with some ministers from his cabinet. Representatives of the Venezuelan government are also expected to be present during the meeting to discuss the forum.

Charles Moon, who heads the Interunion Committee of Norte de Santander, assured that Félix Plasencia has already confirmed his attendance. “The Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Germán Umaña, has already confirmed to us, he invited Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva and we are waiting for his assistance, (as well as) that of the infrastructure minister, Guillermo Reyes,” the official said.

In the same way, the representative of the Santander committee informed that the inscriptions for the businessmen who wish to participate in the event have already been closed. Total there are more than 250 attendees, among which are also representatives of Andi, Fenalco, Colfecar, among other institutions and associations.

With information from Agencia EFE.

