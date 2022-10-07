The United States said it was prepared to seek a diplomatic solution with Russia to the conflict in Ukraine

The United States said it was “prepared” to seek a diplomatic solution with Russia over the conflict in Ukraine REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinksaid Thursday that his country is “prepared” to seek a diplomatic solution with Russia for the conflict in Ukrainebut regretted that Moscow is going “in the other direction”.

“When Russia seriously shows that it is ready to take the path of dialogue, we will be ready. We will be there, “said Blinken at a press conference in Lima, where he is on an official visit.

However, the leader of US diplomacy assured that “unfortunately, at this time everything points in the other direction.”

Blinken gave as an example the mobilization of reservists, the attempted annexation of Ukrainian territories and the nuclear threats of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

“The fact is that Russia and President Putin they have shown absolutely no interest in diplomacy”, he reproached.

Instead, he asserted that both the United States and Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky have long said that the war “can only be resolved through diplomacy.”

DIALOGUE WITHOUT PUTIN

For his part, the Ukrainian presidentVolodimir Zelenskysigned a decree this week formally declaring the prospect of any talks on Ukraine with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin “impossible,” but leaves the door open for talks with Russia.

The document includes the conclusions of the National Security and Defense Council held last Friday and which contemplates, among other issues, that it is “impossible” to open a process of negotiations with Russia to end the armed conflict.

kyiv bets, instead, on continue to tighten control and pressure measures on Moscowaccording to the note released by the Presidency.

Ukraine’s security leadership claimed sovereignty and territorial integrity in writing as a result of Putin’s decision to annex four Ukrainian regions to Russia -Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia-, which also led Zelensky to request entry into the NATO through a “fast track” procedure.

From the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky

The decree formalizes comments made by Zelensky on Friday after the Russian president proclaimed four occupied regions of Ukraine as part of Russia, in what kyiv and the West called an illegitimate farce.

“He (Putin) does not know what dignity and honesty are. Therefore, we are ready to dialogue with Russia, but with another president of Russia”, Zelensky said on Friday.

Ukrainian forces have broken through Russian defenses in the south of the country and have expanded a swift offensive in the east, retaking territory in areas annexed by Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February.

Putin has dominated Russia’s political landscape for more than two decades. and could present himself twice more to the position by virtue of the constitutional reforms that he presided over, being able to remain in power until 2036.

The Russian leader has promised to defend the annexed territories, waving the threat of even resorting to the use of nuclear weapons and urging Ukraine to cease fighting.

On Monday night, Zelensky stated in his speech that “new localities were liberated in various regions.”

“More and more often the occupants seek to flee, more and more losses are inflicted on the enemy,” he added. For days, videos of Ukrainian soldiers raising their flag in towns in the north of the Kherson region have been posted online.

(With information from EFE)

