The United States sanctioned Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and 20 others

The United States on Thursday placed top Russian financial officials, a group of neo-Nazi fighters and a children’s rights official who allegedly orders the transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia in his blacklist of sanctions.

Added some 22 people and two entities blacklisted by the Treasury Departmentincluding judicial officials in occupied Crimea and members of the family of the leader of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, a Putin ally whose troops have been at the forefront of the campaign in Ukraine.

“Kadyrov has amassed extreme wealth as a result of his close relationship with Vladimir Putin.. Kadyrov’s extravagance includes a home in the United Arab Emirates, a private zoo, expensive private vehicles and a lavish bribe fund,” the Treasury wrote in the statement.

The statement describes Kadyrov as “a brutal warlord with reported links to previous cases of torture and murder” and recalled that “the Chechen units allied to Kadyrov have operated in bushingwhere Russian troops committed atrocities.”

“Kadyrov has recruited for the Russian war effort through mixed martial arts clubs, which allows him and his units to continue their activity in Ukraine”according to the Treasury.

The Treasury also imposed sanctions on Task Force Rusichand neo-Nazi paramilitary group fighting in the Ukraine associated with the Wagner’s mercenary army controlled by Putin’s close adviser, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Las new sanctions targeted the heads of major Russian financial institutions, including NSPK, which manages the Mir payment card network; the National Settlement Deposit; CCP NCC, which manages the liquidation of the Moscow stock exchange; and the Deposit Insurance Agency.

The Treasury blacklisted Maria Alexeyevna Lvova-BelovaPresidential Commissioner for the Rights of the Child.

Working directly under Putin, the Treasury said, Lvova-Belova has supervised the deportation of “thousands” of Ukrainian children to Russia.

“Lvova-Belova’s efforts specifically include the forced adoption of Ukrainian children in Russian families, the so-called ‘patriotic education’ of Ukrainian children, legislative changes to accelerate the provision of citizenship of the Russian Federation to Ukrainian children, and the deliberate removal of Ukrainian children. by Russian forces,” she said.

The sanctions of the Department of the Treasury of the USA have as objective to freeze any assets that the designees may have under the jurisdiction of the United States and prohibit any US individual or company, including international banks with operations in the US, from doing business with them, effectively limiting their access to global financial networks.

In a parallel move, the Treasury and the Department of Commerce banned the export of quantum computing services, hardware and software to Russia and Belarusa move the Treasury said would degrade Moscow’s ability to rebuild its military after heavy losses in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

“As Ukraine steps forward to defend its freedom, today we are taking steps to further degrade Russia’s ability to rebuild its military.hold perpetrators of violence accountable, and further financially isolate (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

