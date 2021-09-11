The United States Secret Service published unpublished photos of the 9/11 terrorist attack

In this photo taken on September 13, 2001, New York emergency personnel and firefighters battle lingering sources of fire amid the rubble of collapsed buildings as they search for survivors. (ANDREA BOOHER / FEMA / AFP)

The 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States is about to be completed, the Secret Service has published unpublished photos of the tragic day when two commercial planes hijacked by Al-Qaeda collided with the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

Among the images that have been released so far are two never-before-seen photographs of the parking lots of the New York office of the Secret Service. In them you can see several armored limousines and other totally destroyed vehicles that were affected during the 9/11 attacks.

Two vehicles destroyed in the Secret Service parking lot in New York on the day of the attack (@SecretService)

Next to the vehicles you can see debris that has fallen because of the attack (@SecretService)

In another photograph, taken by a Secret Service employee, you can see the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center covered by an immense cloud of smoke after the impact of both planes.

The Twin Towers in flames after the crash of the second plane. A photo taken by a Secret Service agent. Photo: @SecretService

There is also a photo that captured the exact moment of the Twin Towers collapse.

The moment of the collapse of one of the towers. In the image taken by a Secret Service officer, a cross is seen in the foreground (@SecretService)

In addition, they revealed an image where you can see how the surroundings of the place they were covered in smoke and ash from the collapse of the steel and concrete giants.

Photo: @SecretService

Another image shows former Secret Service Director Brian Stafford and senior members of his staff meeting at the Crisis Center as they assess the situation and decide what actions to take.

Brian Stafford and his senior staff in the Crisis Room during 9-11 (@SecretService)

The last image published in the Secret Service account shows the assistant to the director of that entity, Frank Larkin, escorting then-President George W. Bush to Ground Zero on September 14, 2001.

It is expected that as the 20th anniversary of the attacks approaches, more unpublished images will be published, since the current president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced an executive order to oversee the “declassified review” of documents related to the FBI’s 9/11 investigations.

President Bush in Zone 0 on September 14. Photo: @SecretService

Under this presidential provision, the Attorney General must review and make public the declassified documents in the next six months, the White House said in a statement.

The 20-year anniversary of the fall of the Twin Towers comes amid a globally rarefied climate for the United States, since it was this event that triggered the retaliatory military actions that led to the occupation of Afghanistan, a country that had backed Al-Qaeda and its leader Osama Bin Laden in their anti-Western, anti-imperialist, and anti-American crusade.

This occupation, which served to replace the Taliban government that was in command of the country, lasted 20 years and ended a little less than a month ago with the return of the Taliban to control the political and military power of Afghanistan.

