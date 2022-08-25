The United States warned that it is preparing “other measures” on Paraguay after the accusations of corruption

Archive photo of Paraguayan President Mario Abdo with Vice President Hugo Velázquez

USA plans to accompany the accusations of corruption in Paraguay with “other measures”, under which it recently prohibited the entry into its territory of the vice president, Hugo Velazquezand former president Horacio Cartes (2013-2018)opposition senator Jorge Querey said on Wednesday.

At the end of a meeting with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Affairs, Mark Wellsthe legislator explained to reporters who addressed quite a broad agenda.

Among other topics, he explained that they discussed various bills, the Paraguayan meat market, the relationship with Taiwanas well as on money laundering, drug trafficking and the institutional fragility of the South American country.

Consulted on allegations of corruption against Paraguayan citizens, He admitted that they talked about it, although he clarified that “nothing definitive.”

Mark Wells, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Brazil and the Southern Cone and for Andean Region Affairs

“Simply, they have clarified that will be accompanied by other measures”said Querey, who stated that “no particular reference was made to any person.”

In this context, he stated that They mentioned resources such as the blocking of assets or the possibility of resorting to the US Department of Justice, without detailing what those measures would be.

In addition to Querey, who chairs a bicameral commission to investigate money laundering and other related crimes, the president of Congress, Óscar Salomón, and legislator Lilian Samaniego, president of the Senate Foreign Relations and International Affairs Committee, attended the meeting. , among others.

the former president, Horacio Cartes, also pointed out by the US

The Deputy Secretary of State then moved to the National Secretariat for the Administration of Seized and Forfeited Assets (Senabico).

consulted by journalists, the Senabico minister, Teresa Rojas, described the meeting with the US delegate as “informative”, who said he learned about the work of that institution and visited one of the warehouses where assets seized in different cases remain.

Wells arrived in Paraguay on Tuesday night to a visit marked by appointments to Velázquez and Cartes.

According to the Twitter account of the Washington Embassy in Asunción, Wells met on this day with the Taiwanese ambassador to Paraguay, José Chih-Cheng Han, and other officials from that diplomatic legation.

Meetings are scheduled for this Friday with the head of the Interior portfolio, Federico González; and the substitute Minister of Foreign Affairs, Raúl Silvero.

