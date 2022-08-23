The United States warned that Russia will intensify attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure in the coming days.

A man clears debris in front of the house that was damaged after Russian shelling of a residential area in Nikopol, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)

The US State Department on Monday issued a security alert warning that Russia is intensifying its efforts to launch attacks on civilian infrastructure and government facilities in Ukraine in the coming days.

The United States Embassy in kyiv urged American citizens still in Ukraine to leave the country immediately.

“If you hear a loud explosion or sirens go off, seek shelter immediately”the State Department said in its alert. “If you are in a house or building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close all doors and sit near an interior wall, away from windows or openings.”

The State Department issued the alert after the US intelligence community on Monday declassified a finding that Russia would increasingly target Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, according to a US official familiar with the intelligence. The official was not authorized to comment publicly on the find and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine will reach the six-month mark on Wednesday, which coincides with the country’s independence day from Soviet rule. (AP/Evgeny Maloletka)

The new intelligence comes as the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine will reach the six-month mark on Wednesday.which coincides with the day of Ukraine’s independence from the rule of the Soviet Union.

President Joe Biden spoke on Sunday with the British prime minister Boris Johnsonthe French president Emmanuel Macron and the German chancellor Olaf Scholz on concerns about bombing near the nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine and called for the United Nations nuclear watchdog to visit the power plant.

Nevertheless, the official said the intelligence finding is not specifically related to concerns about Zaporizhzhia.

A Russian soldier at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. (AP Photo, file)

The Biden administration is struggling to keep Western allies, and Washington, focused on keep up the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, said on Monday that “The most important thing that is happening in the world right now is to beat the Russians in Ukraine.”

Speaking at a lunch event in Scott County, Kentucky, McConnell said the only fear he has is that the US and others “lose all interest as the war progresses.

“We have to stick with them.McConnell said. “It’s important to us, and to the rest of the world, that they succeed.”

(With information from AP)

