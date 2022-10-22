The United States was “very concerned” about the increase in coca crops in Colombia

Coca crops in Antioquia, Colombia (REUTERS/Eliana Aponte/File)

The United States stated that it is “very worried” for the “high levels” of coca cultivation and cocaine production in Colombiaand assured that he will continue to cooperate with the South American country to combat drug trafficking.

This was expressed by a State Department spokesman consulted by the news agency EFE on the United Nations report that revealed on Thursday that coca crops in Colombia grew by 43% in 2021.

“The United States remains very concerned about the high levels of coca cultivation and cocaine production in Colombia. We will continue to cooperate closely with Colombia to respond to the great threat posed by drug trafficking,” said the source.

The spokesman recalled that the plan of Washington and Bogotá is “implement a comprehensive approach” in drug policy that addresses the reduction of drug production and demand, protection of the environment, and development and justice for the Colombian countryside.

Aerial view of coca leaf crops in rural Tumaco, Colombia (REUTERS/Luisa González/File)

Coca crops in Colombia grew by 43% in 2021year in which they were registered 204,000 hectares planted while in 2020 that figure was 143,000 hectares, according to the annual report of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (Unodc) presented on Thursday.

The report indicates that coca crops in Colombia continue to be located in “the same territories with conditions of vulnerability” and that 62% of the total are concentrated in three departments: Nariño (border with Ecuador), Norte de Santander (border with Venezuela) and Putumayo (border with Peru and Ecuador).

During his visit to Colombia two weeks ago, the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinkassured that his country firmly supports the anti-drug policy proposed by the new Colombian president, the leftist Gustavo Petro.

In a harsh speech at the UN General Assembly, Petro lashed out at Washington’s decades-long military war on drugs that he said has damaged Colombia’s jungle.

Last Thursday the report of the United Nations Integrated Illicit Crop Monitoring Systemwhich details worrying figures on cocaine production in Colombia that, in fact, reached an all-time high and set off alarms, not only in the UN but also in the Colombian government.

According to the document, during 2021 the area planted with coca plants grew by 43% and the potential for cocaine production increased by 14%, reflecting figures never seen before on illicit crops in the country. Under that scenario, in Colombia there are no longer 143,000 hectares but 204,000. In addition, it indicates that the potential production of fresh coca leaf can exceed one million tons.

In this sense, cocaine seizures increased: from 505,683 kilos in 2020, to 669,340 in 2021 and 86.5% of the crops have been in the same places for 10 years. On the other hand, this report draws attention, which was published four months later due to the change of director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime —UNODC— for the Southern Cone and the Andean Region, and also due to the transition of government from August 7 this year.

As short-term factors —according to the document— associated with the dynamics of coca cultivation from 2020 to 2021 are the positioning of new criminal groups, the reduction of intervention and the deterioration of socioeconomic conditions due to the pandemic. Now, regarding the concentration of crops, these are Nariño, Norte de Santander and Putumayo, departments that house 62% of the total.

(With information from EFE)

