The United States will require adult foreigners to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country

Passengers arrive from London to New York in December 2020 (Reuters)

The american government will require adult foreigners to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country, in a policy change that implies the lifting of entry restrictions for travelers from the United Kingdom, the European Union, Brazil and other countries affected by the measure imposed by COVID-19.

The White House confirmed the change in health policies on Monday to end the measure that has been in place before Joe Biden’s government begins, but It will come into force at the beginning of November, to give airlines and travel companies time to prepare to apply the new protocols.

Currently, the United States prohibits most non-US citizens who have been in the United Kingdom in the last 14 days, the 26 Schengen countries of Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil. And it allows the rest of qualified travelers to enter without a vaccination certificate.

Fully vaccinated passengers will be able to travel once the ban is lifted in a few weeks, and people who participate in clinical trials of formulas not yet approved in the US will also be allowed in. Not osbatante, must present a negative PCR test done 72 hours before the trip, without the need to quarantine upon arrival.

For their part, unvaccinated US citizens traveling abroad will also have to undergo a test one day before and one day after returning to the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also require airlines to collect contact information from international travelers to facilitate contact tracing, Zients said.

At the moment, it is unknown if the requirement will apply to any vaccine approved by the countries of origin or only to formulas authorized by Washington. The definition will be in the hands of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

(Reuters)

The White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients told the US Travel and Tourism Advisory Board last week that the administration did not plan to immediately relax any travel restrictions due to the Delta variant cases. , but what the determination of entry requirements for vaccinated foreign visitors was analyzed.

“This is based on individuals rather than a country-based approach, making it a stronger systemZients said Monday.

Some tourism industry officials feared that the Biden government would not lift travel restrictions for months or potentially until 2022. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had on his agenda to ask the president to allow British travelers to enter, within the framework of the meeting to be held in the US.

The travel restrictions, which had been in place since March 2020, had been widely criticized by European partners, where the vaccination rate is higher than in the US.

The case curve in the United States has remained on a plateau in recent days, with an average of almost 150 thousand infections per day, although the number of deaths continues to rise, exceeding 2,000 per day.

Biden has raised the pressure on the unvaccinated and the measure on passengers could emphasize the importance of immunization. Also, he is seeking to get the leaders of the powers to commit to donating vaccines to the global COVAX initiative.

(With information from Reuters)

