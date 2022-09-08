The United States will send military aid packages to Ukraine and its neighboring countries for USD 2,675 million

Ukrainian military fire an M777 artillery piece at a frontline position against Russia in the Kharkiv region (Reuters)

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, announced this Thursday a new and important military aid worth more than 2,000 million dollars for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia, while the Department of Defense announced another item for 675 million .

Blinken said the Biden administration will provide $2 billion in long-term military aid to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and regional security partners “most potentially at risk of future Russian aggression.” According to the State Department, these are loans and grants for Ukraine and its neighbors to buy US military equipment.

This is in addition to a $675 million package of heavy weapons, ammunition and armored vehicles for Ukraine alone that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced earlier Thursday at a conference in Germany. “This is the 20th delivery of equipment from US reserves to Ukraine by the Biden administration since last August.Austin said.

Lloyd Austin with Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in Germany (Reuters)

The contributions bring total US aid to Ukraine to $15.2 billion since the administration took office. The officials said the new commitments were intended to show that US support for the country in the face of Russia’s invasion is unwavering.

In a new round of talks with its partners in Germany, Austin claimed that kyiv is not only resisting the Russian invaders, but is mounting a counteroffensive in the south..

“It is timely that we meet again here in Ramstein,” he said, referring to the US air base in western Germany, where the first of the “Ukrainian Defense Contact Group” meetings on the coordination of the arms support to kyiv. “Now, we are seeing demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefieldhe said, stressing that allies are in this “for the long haul.”

The meeting came hours after Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said his forces had recaptured several settlements in the northeastern Kharkiv region from the Russians. Ukraine has also claimed that it has recaptured several villages in the south of the country, where it has been carrying out a counter-offensive since last week.

In addition, it came a day after bombings continued near the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, the largest in Europe, and the opposing sides exchanged blame again amid serious warnings from the UN atomic watchdog. for the creation of a safe area to avoid a catastrophe.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (AP)

Also on Wednesday, the United States accused Moscow of interrogating, detaining and forcibly deporting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to Russia. Russian officials immediately dismissed the claim as “fantasy.”

Among the issues to be raised at Ramstein are the arms production and resupply challengesas “there is a significant consumption of ammunition in the conduct of this war that is going on in Ukraine,” said top US General Mark Milley.

The goal would be to study what stocks are available in which countries and what would have to be sourced from the industry, he said.

Artillery is proving decisive in warfare and shells of all kinds are in high demand. With Ukraine and Russia waging an ammunition attrition war, stockpiles are also a crucial factor. Having already exhausted all its Russian-made weaponry, Ukraine is now totally dependent on Western military support.

Russia, under heavy sanctions, meanwhile turns to North Korea for large quantities of rockets and artillery shells, according to Washington.

The United States has been Ukraine’s largest arms supplier. Its latest package would include 105mm howitzers, precision-guided GMLRS rockets and artillery ammunition. It adds to the $13.5 billion in miscellaneous weaponry, including Javelin anti-tank missiles and shells compatible with NATO artillery systems.

Ukrainian soldiers with a Javelin missile (Reuters)

Among the most effective weapons recently dispatched by Washington are HIMAR multiple launch rocket systems, paired with GMLRS rockets that can hit targets up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) away.

But kyiv is looking for the ATACMS, a tactical medium-range precision missile that can be launched by HIMAR systems and is capable of hitting 300 kilometers. So far, the United States has refused, fearing the missiles could fall on Russian territory, triggering an even bigger conflict. “Right now, the policy of the United States government is that we are not going to send ATACMSMilley said. “We have had this conversation several times with my counterpart and others in the Ukrainian government.”

Rather, he noted that HIMARS and GMLRS have “proved to be very, very effective systems” against Russian forces. “The range of the HIMARS is sufficient to meet the needs of the Ukrainians in their current struggle,” he added.

The spokesman for the US command, Dave Butler, also appreciated that, although Russia was firing its artillery at a higher rate than Ukraine, kyiv’s “are more effective.”

