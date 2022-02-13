The unknown fanaticism of Diego Maradona for the NFL: the two quarterbacks he idolized and the detail he watched from the games

Maradona, Brett Favre y Peyton Manning

Monday nights were sacred. Like more than ten million other fans in the United States, Diego Maradona had a routine: turn on the television to enjoy the Monday Night Football, the popular menu that historically NFL program at night. The star, one of the best players of all time, was also an absolute fan of the sport and American football was no stranger to his palate.

On July 27, 2009, the then coach of the Argentine national team gave an extensive interview to the newspaper Olé. In addition to enthroning Lionel Messi like his Maradona and present the formula “Messi, Mascherano and nine more” heading to the World Cup South Africa 2010 which ended with a landslide elimination against Germany in the quarterfinals, the Ten first confessed his admiration for American sports: “I love it. I like plays, pure strategy. I can give you some”.

Diego, who passed away on November 15, 2020 at the age of 60, was never able to fulfill his dream of witnessing a match because The United States systematically denied him a visa after that ephedrine doping that took him out of the 1994 World Cup in the United States: “I want to meet Tiger Woods, if (Barack) Obama lets me. I want to go see a Manu Ginóbili match. I want to watch a football game, be there, because on Mondays I don’t miss a game.”

Diego also delved into his tastes. He explained that he was not a fan of a particular team and that, instead, specifically following two quarterbacks: Brett Favre and Peyton Manning, considered to be two of the best quarterbacks of all time. “I like Favre, the one who left New York, but I want to be like Peyton Manning.”

Peyton Manning one of the best players in the history of the NFL

To be like Peyton Manning, dreamed of the undisputed best soccer player in history who, until the last of his days, used to publicly recognize and praise, always with a mixture of affection, humility and genuine admiration, other athletes who watched in disbelief and emotion the words of the myth . Because when Diego talked about other sports, about other athletes, he did it as if he were one more and not a legend admired by those he pondered. It is enough to reconstruct his own reaction after Shaquille O’Neal, one of the most dominant pivots in the history of the NBA and an American celebrity, mentioned it as a reference after kicking a soccer ball: “I almost die. They threw a ball at him, Shaq kicked, and he looked at the camera, he said “Diego Maradona, Diego Maradona’ and I did like this”while imitating a faint before sentencing: “If you lose the surprise, you lose everything.”

Diego Maradona’s reaction when named by Shaquille O’Neal

back in the world NFLthe talent of Favre Y Manning they dazzled Maradona. Also his stories. Favre, chosen by Atlanta Falcons in 1991, he had faced numerous difficulties at the beginning of his career. In his first season, the franchise coach Jerry Glanville, who had not approved his choice in the Draft, had assured that to give him the title, an aerial tragedy would have to happen with his team. Months later he was transferred to Green Bay Packers, where preliminary studies revealed avascular necrosis in the hip that threatened to remove it early. Despite the advice of the medical department to cancel the negotiation, general manager Ron Wolf bet on him and he was not wrong: was champion of Super Bowl XXXI and reached another final that they lost against Denver, was three times the most valuable player of the season and became a record man by stringing together 321 consecutive games as a starter between 1992 and 2010.

legend of the PackersHe spent his last years in New York Jets Y Minnesota Vikings until his retirement in 2010. In 2013, the St. Louis -today Los Angeles- Rams offered him the possibility of returning to activity but Favre decided to reject it due to the consequences of the multiple concussions he had suffered throughout his career. It was not the only medical difficulty that he faced during his career: in 1996, as a result of the numerous operations that he had undergone, he suffered an addiction to Vicodin that forced him to undergo rehabilitation treatment for 46 days.

Brett Favre named the most valuable player in the NFL three times

Manning, the man that Maradona wanted to be and who lived until his retirement with Tom Brady as protagonists of the league, they shared several similarities with el Diez both on the field and in their role as leaders. The mental speed with which both geniuses executed distinguished them, as well as the ability to find eventual recipients that few could identify and the vividness to capitalize on all the details of the game.

Peyton Manning, cheating in the NFL

The parallelism between Diego and Manning as references within their teams can also be summed up in a phrase that the quarterback recorded during a career in which he won two Vince Lombardi Trophies in four Super Bowls, raised five trophies to the most valuable player of the season series regular and received the Super Bowl XLI MVP award.

“The most valuable player is the one who makes the most valuable players”, expressed the man who pulled the strings and decided the fate of every offensive play for the Indianapolis Colts for 14 seasons and the Denver Broncos for four seasons. The “always first team” and “make your teammates better” were two maxims that both, in soccer and American football, successfully upheld.

Manning, also like Maradona, had to overcome serious physical complications that threatened to cut short their careers. Like that kick Andoni Goikoetxea that marginalized the Ten During his time in Barcelona, ​​two neck surgeries in 2011 to try to overcome the numerous difficulties he suffered from throwing effectively forced him into a prolonged absence that prevented him from playing even one game during the 2011 season. Given such a scenario, the Colts decided dispense with their services in the face of the uncertainty of a recovery that seemed like a utopia.

When many believed that he would not be able to return to his best level, Manning signed a glorious 2013 with the Denver Broncos in which he was awarded as the best player in the NFL and led his team to the Super Bowl final. Despite the loss against the Seattle Seahawks, Peyton silenced the skeptics and in 2015 he made an unbeatable retirement: he led the Broncos to win Super Bowl 50. Already champion, he announced his farewell with an emotional speech: “I venerate football, I love the game, so you don’t have to wonder if I’ll miss it. God bless you all and God bless football.” On the other side of the television, Diego will have smiled.

Even if Maradona never set foot in the United States to watch an NFL game, Several of the League players echoed his death. The most forceful tribute was that of JJ Watt, defensive end of the Arizona Cardinals, who posted an image of the star lifting the World Cup with the phrase ‘a legend among legends’.

JJ Watt’s tribute to Maradona after his death

KEEP READING:

The legend of Tom Brady: from being considered “very skinny” and “easy to take down” to becoming the best in NFL history

The other side of the Rock Johnson: from failing in football and becoming a wrestling star, to being the most sought-after actor in Hollywood