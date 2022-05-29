The unmissable reactions of Kun Agüero in the Champions League final and his anger against Real Madrid

*Sergio Kun Agüero’s reactions during the broadcast of the final

Sergio When Omen did not stay out of the final of the Champions League in between Real Madrid y Liverpool because, as he usually does lately, he followed the game through Twtich and from the platform Star+. With funny comments and a peculiar look at the game, the former Argentine national team scorer was the protagonist of an epic transmission.

The former footballer began his comment by anticipating that he did not want the white team to be crowned since due to his past at Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona he is prevented from supporting the Spanish team. However, he also recognized that due to his years of glory in Manchester City, he was not going to be happy if it was the English team that raised the Big-eared.

“Today Madrid is going to play very well, they are going to break everything”he said in an ironic tone before the initial whistle and almost laughing, predicting a fall for those led by Carlo Ancelottisomething that finally did not happen.

During the transmission he was incredulous before some of the saves of Thibaut Courtois, great figure of the night in Paris. The Belgian goalkeeper was a wall in the arch of the Royal Madrid and it was one of the reasons that explain the victory of his team. In an intervention against Sadio Mané, Omen He took both palms to his forehead and exclaimed: “What a good hand”, in reference to the Belgian’s cover.

One of his first outbursts occurred in the goal annulled for offside to Karim Benzema. “Look at the ort* they have”, lamented the Argentine, believing that they were going to validate the goal. Then he opined that the WAS he was wrong and that the position of the Frenchman in the rebound play in Fabinho should have been marked as valid.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 to win the Champions League

In the complement, he got angry because someone from the production obviously shouted that of Vinícius Júnior: “Here in the studio there is a crazy shit who shouted goal, I don’t know who he is but I have him kicked out. Tell me who it was and I’ll kick him out”he exclaimed jokingly, although angry at the goal that put Real Madrid ahead.

About the end, the When He complained again about a new cover by Courtois: “Look at what Salah was wrong”, he managed to say while clutching his face. Shortly after, he directly applauded the Belgian goalkeeper for another of his interventions.

The Real Madrid showed once again that he is the king of Europa. The Spanish team added this Saturday in Paris its 14th title of Champions League after beating 1-0 at Liverpoolwith a goal from the Brazilian Vinicius Jr. in the 59th minute. In addition, he extended the reign of coach Carlo Ancelotti, the first coach to win four Orejonas, two with the Spanish team, after the one achieved in 2014, and two with Milan.

