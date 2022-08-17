The unpleasant surprise that a Barcelona star took with his Ferrari when he returned to the city

Aubameyang’s problem with his Ferrari



The Gabonese striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was the protagonist of an unfortunate episode when arriving at Barcelona after spending a few days off in Paris after being part of the team that drew against Vallecano Ray (0-0) on the first date of the Spanish league.

The 33-year-old footballer, who on Sunday he had traveled to the French capital to enjoy the free time that the club gave the squad, he arrived at the private flight terminal at El Prat airport where was received by several journalists they wanted to know about their future.

In the midst of questions about whether he will continue in the entity azulgrana or will accept any of the offers that came from Chelsea or Manchester United, among others, the former Arsenal he was met with an unpleasant surprise when he found his luxurious Ferrari.

dawn He began to walk among the fans and chroniclers and only stopped when he saw that had a flat tire. Despite noticing it, he decided to get on the ship and start the engine to the amazement of those present, who They were shocked by the roar of the vehicle.

The soccer player tried to leave the airport with his car but could only do about 200 meters until finally, seeing that he was not going to be able to continue driving, parked and called for assistance.

Minutes later, a special crane for this type of high-end vehicle arrived at the scene and the player himself was in charge of lifting it up the ramp. Finally, and as reported Sports world, He ended up leaving the airport in a car made available by the club.

Aubameyang is not on Barcelona’s transfer list (Reuters)

When it comes to sports, the former Borussia Dortmund star is one of the names that Xavi Hernández likes and is not on the institution’s transfer list. However, given the urgency that the club has to make money with the sale of players, his future remains unknown less than 15 days for the closing of the pass book.

Aubameyang he took a place on the bench in the first game of FC Barcelona in the Spanish league. The Gabonese, however, came on for Jordi Alba in the 82nd minute in an attempt by the coach to find the winning goal against Rayo Vallecano.

