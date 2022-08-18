The unpublished “salmon jump” of a Swedish athlete that amazed everyone

Jesper Hellstrom starred in a hilarious moment

the olympic stadium Munich was stunned after the participation of the Swedish Jesper Hellström during the triple jump final European Athletics Championships. During that test, the athlete generated astonishment with a technique as unusual as it was ineffective that prevented him from getting on the podium, but at least it caused the smiles of the fans.

The Swedish athlete had little chance of winning the competition, so in his last attempt and, after losing his balance in the run, he dove headfirst into the sand. With a cheerful gesture in the air and while his coach was having fun in the stands, the European fell on his back, with his head forward and his feet backwards, in reverse of what was established.

When asked minutes later about what happened, Hellstrom He explained that while he was going to the arena he realized that he would not be able to make a good mark so he chose to have fun. She even wondered if there were original photos of the moment when she jumped with her feet back and her head forward.

The image of Jesper Hellstrom that traveled the world (Reuters)

Meanwhile, some journalists have taken advantage of his performance to nickname him as “Superman” or “salmon”for his strange jump and the video has gone viral on social networks where thousands of users shared his performance with laughter.

The curious thing is that in one of the attempts, Hellstrom achieved a mark of 16.23 meters, the best of the year for him, although that was barely enough for him to be tenth in the table. The winner of the triple jump was the Portuguese Pedro Pichardo, with 17.50 meters, followed by the Italian Andrea Dallavalle (17.04 m.) and the Frenchman Jean-Marc Pontvianne (16.94 m.).

