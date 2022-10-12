The unrecognizable appearance of Edward Furlong, protagonist of “Terminator 2”

“Terminator” star Edward Furlong recently revealed that he has overcome his drug addiction and wants to return to the movies: “People are learning to trust me again” (The Grosby Group)

Edward Furlong he was seen in New York City looking very worn. The 45-year-old actor, who became famous for “Terminator 2” alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, was photographed having an outdoor coffee at the Primi bar on Sunday.

He was a child star who rose to fame as John Connor in “Terminator 2” and Danny Vinyard in “American History X” and appeared alongside Hollywood greats including Meryl Streep, Ed Norton and Liam Neeson.

In exclusive photos obtained by the newspaper The Post, Furlong looked somewhat disheveled in a black suit with a tie and a white dress shirt underneath. His hair was disheveled.

The “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” star has been sober for four years after an addiction to heroin and methamphetamine landed him in various legal troubles.

Furlong also admitted that he suffered two overdoses.

Edward Furlong recently made headlines for being 4 years sober after a time of heroin and methamphetamine addiction (The Grosby Group)

Earlier this year, the actor himself said that he had to get new teeth to replace the natural ones that had been damaged by drugs.

“It sounds strange to me to be talking about teeth because I don’t live and breathe the way I see myself, but every time I looked in the mirror, I was discouraged as a reminder of what I had done for all those years,” he told the daily Daily Mail in July.

And revealed that his early success led to a poor money management and bad decisionsadding that “I didn’t have too many people to take care of me.” and that they “let him go free” when he was an up-and-coming actor in Hollywood.

The former child actor, now 45, was spotted alone at Manhattan’s Prima restaurant (The Grosby Group)

Furlong has a 15-year-old son, Ethan, with his ex-wife Rachael Bella. The couple was married from 2006 to 2014.

More than five years after his last brush with the law, a 2016 conviction for being under the influence of drugs, Furlong is sober and has been for more than four years.

He is also relaunching his film career and recently finished filming in Texas with Brad Keller, a producer and director who worked on the 1991 thriller JFK, a movie called “Charlie’s Horse.” Her last role in a movie was “Terminator: Dark Fate” in 2019, where her face was digitally inserted.

“Terminator 2” star Edward Furlong looks bedraggled during an outing in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood (The Grosby Group)

speaking exclusively with Daily MailFurlong said, “It feels great to be back on set and sober too. I really enjoyed it and feel like I can be more in the moment. I love working. We’ll see what happens. It’s good to have a second chance.”

Furlong was just 13 years old when director James Cameron hired him to take on the central role of John Connor in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

About the movie that brought him to fame, the actor said that “everything was a shock” for him. “I don’t know if I ever fully absorbed it. They took me out of the blue, I just auditioned and before I knew it, I was in the movie.”

Edward Furlong en “Terminator 2 “

But instant fame took him down the bad way.

Furlong said that as successful as he seemed, he always felt “he was fooling everyone” and was terrified that “people might find out who he really was.”

“Many amazing things happened to me, but everything has a price, nothing is free,” he added. When I was younger, I didn’t have too many people to take care of me and let me run free. I didn’t know how to manage my money. If I had been older, I wouldn’t have made so many bad decisions.”

First came marijuana, alcohol, and magic mushrooms. Later, when he reached his twenties and embarked on almost daily parties, he used cocaine and heroin, one to help him stay awake and the other to help him sleep.

“I was never a normal teenager. I had a very unusual life. I was almost destined to [la adicción a las drogas]. In a weird way, I never really felt like I fit in,” she said. “So when I was high, I had camaraderie with other people. Just drinking and partying. Suddenly, I felt that he was with people and that he fit in somehow. That’s how it started”.

Edward Furlong was a child star who rose to fame as John Connor in “Terminator 2” and Danny Vinyard in “American History X.”

In 2006, he married actress Rachael Bella, best known for her role in the horror film “The Ring”. Furlong managed to stay off heroin for a while after the birth of his son, but in 2013 he fell back into addiction and was arrested for domestic battery on his then-girlfriend, Monica Keena.

In 2009, his marriage was on the rocks with Bella, who asked for a divorce, followed by a scandal in 2012 when his son Ethan, then six years old, gave positive for cocaine after a visit to his father’s home, prompting a judge to order only supervised visits with his son.

Furlong had slipped back into heroin and methamphetamine addiction, culminating in his domestic assault arrest of then-girlfriend Monica Keena in January 2013 and his 180-day jail sentence. Despite spending 61 days in prison and completing a 90-day drug program, he still couldn’t kick his bad habits, despite becoming increasingly desperate to do so.

“Towards the end, I was taking loads and loads of heroin, methamphetamine, smoking DMT [una droga psicodélica] all time. It was like that all day,” she recounted.

Actor Edward Furlong attends a court hearing in 2013 after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend (Getty Images)

“It’s amazing that he’s still alive; there were a couple of close calls. Once you get in there, it’s very hard to see a way out. That is what I would like people to understand: there is a way out, but it is difficult. It is the bravest thing I have ever done in my life not to consume. I’m not someone who likes to be controlled by anything or anyone and I didn’t want to be a slave to that anymore,” he stated.

In August 2016, he and a friend stayed in a hotel in Ventura, a small town north of Los Angeles, intending to kick heroin. the staff found used syringes in the room they had shared. Kicked out of the hotel, they were attempting to check into another when they were arrested for being under the influence of an illicit substance and booked into the Ventura County Jail.

“Actually, he was arrested for such a dumb thing that he ended up sobering me up,” Furlong said. “He hated life. I thought it was not fair what had happened. But it led to what is happening today”.

At sentencing in February 2017, Furlong received 36 months of probation that would go into effect if he did not complete a six-month drug rehab.

Edward Furlong after being arrested in 2013 (Photo by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office via WireImage)

“My son and I have a wonderful relationship. I like how simple my life is these days. I’m not hungover or wondering what I did last night. I hope to continue like this. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Now his goal is to get his old life back. “Things are slowly changing and I just want my life to go back to what it was and what I was doing in the first place. I screwed so many people when I was high, regaining the trust of the people who work with you when you have failed so much with them is a long process.

“People are learning to trust me again. It’s great and things are slowly starting to get going again.”

