The unthinkable fight between McGregor and Hasbulla: “I would love to kick that little idiot”

This week there was an unexpected fight on social networks between two characters who have millions of followers. On one side, the former MMA fighter Conor McGregor and of the other Hasbullaa 20-year-old with achondroplasia who has become an internet sensation for his viral videos.

The tension between the two began with a video published by the Russian calling the Irish fighter who used to be a UFC star a chicken. This prompted the 34-year-old former athlete to throw a series of tweets that he soon deleted.

“I would love to kick that little idiot Hasbulla to the H (referring to rugby sticks)”, and insisted, “I’m going to make it my mission to shoot a 3-pointer with him someday, honey.” There were several aggressive posts from him against whom he called “little smelly”

But Hasbulla, who on other occasions has also targeted stars like Floyd Mayweather or Logan Paul, in his goal of generating conflict to add followers, was not far behind: “I don’t follow homeless people… I didn’t know someone was talking to me ”. And then he released: “At least one of us held an undefeated record. Hasbulla 1. McGregor 0″, in reference to the fact that he faced the Tajik singer Abdurosik, who also suffers from achondroplasia and despite the fact that this was a fight without judges or rules, he considers it won, while the Irishman has lost several times as a professional.

“I have a UFC contract now, if McGregor is really a man, we are going to Abu Dhabi. He was already crushed by Khabib. I guess he’s out of Mayweather’s money and he needs more attention.”. It should be remembered that the first UFC fighter who beat McGregor it was the russian Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has a great relationship with Hasbulla. Possibly from there the anger of the 20-year-old influencer against The Notorious would have arisen.

The most incredible thing is that this exchange of statements could lead to a real fight since Alexander Volkanovski, Australian featherweight champion of UFCjoined the conflict and threatened the Irishman: “You’ll have to go through me first, leave my partner alone.”

