The unthinkable negative streak that Lionel Messi could not break against Peru

Lionel Messi still cannot mark Peru for Qualifying (REUTERS / Agustín Marcarian)

Lionel Messi he returned to command the Argentine team in their 1-0 win against Peru at the Monumental Stadium. Although it sounds laughable, La Pulga don’t break a negative streak before the Inca set and what is score his first goal for the South American Qualifiers.

The Rosario was able to convert one goal in all eight games that he had in front of the Peruvian team. Nevertheless, has not yet inflated the networks for the World Cup qualifying tournament. In this way, Messi still has a pending mark beyond the fact that he is the maximum albiceleste figure and that he got tired of breaking records with the Albiceleste.

The only goal that the Argentine captain has against Peru was in the 2007 Copa América quarterfinals, where the National Team thrashed 4-0 with one goal, a double from Juan Román Riquelme and the remaining one from Javier Mascherano. Argentina won three games and the remaining three were draws, but all of them without the badge with Messi’s name in the final score.

Lionel Messi is the top scorer of the Argentine team with 80 shouts in 157 games. In addition, he is the top scorer in the South American Qualifiers, beating Pelé himself and the player with the most appearances in the Albiceleste team.

Leo Messi once again did another good job (REUTERS / Agustín Marcarian)

Argentina received Ricardo Gareca’s Peru, and with his triumph took another step to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Again he had the support of the fans at the Monumental stadium for the match corresponding to the 12th date. of the South American Qualifiers, which was arbitrated by Brazilian Wilton Sampaio.

With captain Lionel Messi as the main attraction, the Albiceleste won by the slightest difference with both Lautaro Martínez and he returned to appear before his public after the great triumph last Sunday over Uruguay 3-0. In the midst of the idyll with the fans, who once again sold out the available tickets to occupy 50% of the capacity, the team led by Lionel Scaloni went undefeated in 25 games which has been dragging on since July 2019 and, at the same time, took a new step towards qualifying for the Qatar World Cup, which will begin in November next year.

The national team is in second place with 25 points, six behind the leader Brazil and took 8 from Ecuador and 9 from Colombia and Uruguay, the main pursuers, even with the pending ruling of the suspended classic in Brazil. Peru, on the other hand, is out of everything and marches in the ninth and penultimate position with 11 points and is even far from the playoff zone, which for now belongs to Uruguay.

This was the closing for the last triple qualifying date of this year, since from November two matches per international window will be played again. Argentina’s next matches will be on November 11 in Montevideo, at the Champion of the Century stadium against Uruguay; and five days later against Brazil, at home, at the San Juan Bicentennial Stadium.

Peru was never able to beat Argentina as a visitor and has a long negative streak of fourteen games: its last victory was in the Copa América in Bolivia in 1997 (2-1). By Qualifiers, the last antecedent of a Peruvian victory is even more distant, since it was in Lima on June 23, 1985 (1-0).

