The unusual advice of a former NFL player: why he recommended taking Viagra

American football players have to endure freezing temperatures during games (AP)

The northern hemisphere is going through its coldest time of the year, but this does not prevent U.S sports activity stops. In those that are held outdoors, such as American football, the players resort to all kinds of methods to alleviate the low temperatures that are often below zero degrees Celsius. In this context, the revelation of a former NFL.

Bart Scott was invited to the program Get Up of the chain ESPN and took the opportunity to advise Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback: “Take some Viagra before the game, baby”He told him to everyone’s surprise. It is that the young figure of the North American franchise had said that it was not so easy to compete in January due to the cold that plagues a large part of the nation and to counteract it, the former player recommended that he take the blue pill.

“Viagra was first a heart drug, right? Therefore, increases circulation, which ensures that it reaches the feet”, he insisted Scott, ex linebacker interior de Baltimore Ravens, convinced this could be a boon to Allen, who in sub-zero temperatures has one of the worst pass completion statistics in the NFL in the last 15 years.

From the league they commented this week that no player should consume this type of product without the endorsement of professionals: “Viagra or Revatio, which contain sildenafil as an active ingredient, They should only be used in the approved indications and always under the supervision of a doctor”, indicated a representative in statements published by the site TMZ Sports.

The cold in the United States does not prevent activity from stopping (Getty Images)

The truth is that the Viagra It is used in sports to combat the effects of height, for example. Some Argentine soccer teams have used this medicine together with a caffeine cocktail and pills to play matches in some cities of Bolivia, Ecuador The Peru, which are located more than 2,000 meters above sea level. Especially in places like Peace The San Jose of Oruro, located at more than 3,500 meters.

In laboratory Pfizer decided to market sildenafil for erectile dysfunction. The drug was patented in 1996, approved for use in erectile dysfunction by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Thus, it became the first approved pill to treat this problem in the United States, and was offered for sale in that country later the same year. sildenafil does not act in the absence of sexual stimulation. Its effect is exclusively vasomotor and therefore it is only indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction of this origin. Does not increase sexual potency, number, frequency, or intensity of erections in healthy men.

