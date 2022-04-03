The unusual amateur mistake that can cost Bayern Munich the victory and that travels the world: he played with 12

Bayern could lose all three points

The Bayern Munich became the protagonist of the front pages of the German media after the unusual mistake that they committed during the win against the Freiburg 4-1corresponding to date 28 of the Bundesliga.

It is that a mistake in the substitutions derived in that the visitors they played a part of the game with 12 players on the pitch. A mistake that could cost them victory and that is giving something to talk about in the old continent.

In the 86th minute and for twenty seconds, the Bavarians played with one more player than allowed. The situation was as follows: coach Julian Nagelsmann decided that Sule and Sabitzer will jump onto the field of play Kingsley Coman and Tolisso who should be replaced.

However, one of them, Coman, did not leave the field of play and twelve players coincided on the field.

The referee Christian Dingertat the request of the VAR, stopped the match a few seconds later to check what was happening, there he contacted the VAR and the game had to be interrupted for several minutes to verify what was happening. The situation was resolved, but the mistake had already been made. For a few seconds Bayern had played with one more man.

The regulations warn that the mistake can have consequences and Bayern, who won the game 4-1, may suffer an administrative defeat and lose 2-0. If Freiburg resorts, the Bavarian team will lose the match.

Subsequently, the Bayern coach, Julian Nagelsmannoted that the error was the fourth referee and what you indicated on the electronic poster.

“It was a bit fuzzy. Tolisso ran to the locker room because he had stomach problems. However, the fourth referee showed the wrong number and Coman did not know that he had to come out”, justified the German coach at a press conference.

The former coach of Leipzig and Hoffenheim sentenced: “There were 8-9 seconds where we were too many. It was a strange scene. It is normal for the fans to complain or for Freiburg to discuss it”.

After the global repercussion that the episode took, the VAR referee, Felix Zwayerspoke about it: “Logically, the players also follow the game and realize that the rival outnumbers them. In this case it was a chain of errors.”

“Of course, it is the responsibility of the referee team make the change according to the rules. It is a task that is carried out by the fourth official. Personally, I think that this cannot be compared to a situation where a player is not in the pre-match report, “he concluded in dialogue with the German television network. ZDF.

