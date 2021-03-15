The unusual arguments that Gabigol gave after being arrested for participating in a party in a clandestine casino

Gabriel Barbosa was trapped in a clandestine casino

In the last hours Gabriel Barbosa, popularly known as Gabigol, captured public attention for a scandal that involved him in Brazil. On this occasion, the figure that gave the Flamengo the Liberators cup of 2019 was not noted for his conquests, but for his participation in a party organized in a clandestine casino in your country.

The gunner of 24 years was arrested in the early hours of Sunday at a party with about 200 people in a clandestine casino in Saint Paul despite the curfew in force in the largest city in Brazil to combat the coronavirus.

What was striking was the argument that the footballer gave to justify his participation in the illegal meeting he had with his friends. “I’m not used to going to the casino, the only thing I play is a video game. I was with my friends and we went to eat. As I was leaving, the police came and told everyone to get down. I lacked sensitivity on my part. ANDIt was my last day of vacation and I was happy to be with my friends. Also, I used a mask, and alcohol gel … When I realized that there were a little more people than allowed, I was going to withdraw“, Slipped the scorer in statements given to Rede Globo.

According to the local press, when the authorities arrived the paulista “tried to hide with cloths on his head, behind girls and chairs in the luxury box”. Even some media assured that he was “under a table”At the time of the police intervention.

The commissioner Eduardo Brotero, responsible for the operation of the Civil Police, explained that all The people detained in the casino were released to avoid crowds within the police station itself, but some will be prosecuted for promoting illegal games of chance or for violating the restrictive measures imposed to stop the pandemic.

Gabriel Barbosa was trapped in a clandestine casino

The São Paulo police have had to disperse several clandestine parties, in some with up to 600 people, since the regional government imposed new restrictive measures to try to stop the spread of the pandemic. A night curfew, the closing of bars and restaurants and the prohibition of events and parties that generate crowds, were some of these.

According to the police, most of the people surprised in the casino were without a mask, between them Gabigol, who won the gold medal with the Brazilian team in the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games and was the scorer of the Brazilian League in 2018 and 2019, as well as the Copa Libertadores in 2019.

In the city of São Paulo, the so-called red phase of the confinement plan is currently in force, the most restrictive, because the state, as well as Brazil, has been registering records of deaths and cases of covid in recent days.

Brazil, current global epicenter of the pandemic, recorded nearly 2,000 deaths from the diseaseThus, the average number of deaths in the last week was above 1,800 a day for the first time since the beginning of the crisis.

According to the Ministry of Health, Brazil accumulated until Saturday 277,091 deaths and 11.4 million infections, that make it the second country in the world with the most victims and cases of covid, only surpassed by the United States.

KEEP READING

Lionel Messi’s annoyance with the “Tik Tokers” at the Camp Nou exit: “Does it seem normal to you to always do the same?”

Lionel Messi and a historical record: he will catch up with Xavi and become the player who wore the Barcelona shirt the most times

The details of the robbery at Di María’s house: what was the modality of the assault and the fortune they took