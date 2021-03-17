The unusual bet of the “thousand chicken legs” that Usain Bolt won after the Olympic Games

The Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt won a bet against his coach and his representative (Photo: EFE)

A almost four years into his retirement of the competences, Usain Bolt was happy for the new life he is leading, as well as for the eight gold medals that he hung around his neck during the three Olympic games in which he participated.

In an interview for the CNN Sports, the Ray recognized that it is “Very proud to be the fastest man in the world”, but what comforts him the most is the fact that he has obtained such a number of medals.

Among other topics he also spoke about an unusual bet he made with his coach Glen Mills and his manager Ricky Sims, which ended up winning three and a half years later.

In 2008 Usain Bolt achieved two world records in 100 and 200 meters

It was 2013 when Usain Bolt revealed in his autobiography “Faster than lightning” what he lived on nuggets (chicken legs) from a well-known fast food chain during the 10 days he spent in Beijing contesting the 2008 Olympics.

The athlete estimated that it consumed 1000 pieces throughout your stay in the Chinese capital. A 5,000 calorie “diet” that was far from interfering with his good performance. In that event he took first place in the 100 and 200 meters, setting an Olympic record in both (9.69 seconds and 19.30 respectively).

Seeing him eat so many snacks, his coach and his agent believed that it was going to harm him in the future and They were convinced that he would lose his great physical shape during the two years after his retirement. Understanding it as a challenge, the Jamaican took it as a bet and accepted it.

Bolt retired in August 2017, after participating in the London World Cup

Finally, as well as every competition he played, the former sprinter ended up winning that bet although he never received his payment: “We had a trade because they said, ‘Oh, the bet was three years.’ I was like, ‘No, it was for two!’. It was a back and forth until we just said forget it, they didn’t want to pay after two years, because they said, ‘Oh, he’s still fit.’ So they weren’t happy! “

As he related in his book, that caloric diet was due to the fact that he was not a great lover of Chinese food. That’s why on the first day he had a box of 20 nuggets for lunch and 20 for dinner. The next day he had breakfast, lunch and dinner the same.

Taking accounts, the Jamaican considered that he ate 100 chicken legs per day: “They should have given me a gold medal for eating all that.”he joked.

Today, however, three and a half years after his retirement, Bolt acknowledged that He has learned “a lot about weight and nutrition. So I understand the necessary steps that I must take to ensure that I am healthy. I have a family and I want to make sure I am around to see them. Exercise is very, very important, even just walking to stay healthy. “.

