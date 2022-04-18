The unusual blooper of the Manchester City goalkeeper that ended in Liverpool’s goal in the defeat by the semi-finals of the FA Cup

In what could have been an early Champions League final, as both reached the Champions Cup semi-finals last week, Manchester City y Liverpool were measured in Wembley. And the note of the meeting was given by the goalkeeper Zack Steffenwho made an unusual mistake at the start and served the second goal of the Redsat the feet of Sadio Mané. Jürgen Klopp’s team won 3-2 against Josep Guardiola’s and will now await Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the defining match.

The North American goalkeeper, who acted in place of the Brazilian starter Éderson, took too long in the face of pressure from the Senegalese striker who ran to his position and did not hesitate to throw himself on the floor to sweep him, block his pass and go out to celebrate at minute 17 and moments later of the opening of the scoreboard.

it was the french Ibrahima Konate the one he had previously scored, with a header, at minute 9. The defender jumped higher than anyone else in the rival area, after a corner kick executed by Andrew Robertson from the left apex and left the rival goalkeeper without a chance. maneintractable, brought the curtain down in the first half with an excellent definition after a huge collective offensive play by Jürgen Klopp’s team.

In the complement the story was very different: Jack Grealish shortened the gap at the start and put those from Pep, who turned to the attack to get another response. But just about the hour, through a huge play by the Algerian Riyad Mahrez (he had entered moments before by the Brazilian Gabriel Jesús), it was Bernardo Silva who scored the 2-3 in Wembley. Emboldened by the prospect of extending the semi-final series by a bit more, City went spear in hand for a grim draw that went unrecorded despite some set pieces and rebounds inside an overcrowded Liverpool area.

In this way, the citizens they will no longer be able to reach in the historical table the Reds with 7 FA Cup trophies. Meanwhile, Klopp’s men aspire to keep a trophy that they have been denied since 2006 and that can put them on the historic podium with a total of 8 (like Chelsea and Tottenham), behind from the line of Arsenal (14) and Manchester United (12).

MANCHESTER CITY 2-3 LIVERPOOL

Formations:

Estadio: Wembley (Londres)

Referee: Michael Oliver

Instance: FA Cup semi-finals

