The unusual blooper that the best golfer in the world committed centimeters from the hole

*Jon Rahm’s unusual mistake at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

World’s number one, Jon Rahmwho was elected Player of the Year 2021 by the professionals of DP World Tour and has received the Seve Ballesteros Award captured the world’s attention with an unprecedented move in his career. During the fifth day in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Spanish committed an unexpected blooper centimeters from the hole and the scene went viral on social networks.

The Iberian athlete has won the award for the second time in three years after a season in which he got his first Major at US Openbecoming the first champion of Spain and the fourth golfer from his country to be crowned in one of the most important tournaments on the circuit.

the player of 27 years he was also the European leader in points in the Copa Ryder 2021getting 3.5 points in his five games, and a total of 27 weeks as number one in the world. The award for player of the year bears the name of the deceased Ballesterosfive times champion of a Majorand this year incorporates for the first time the old award for player of the year in a single award, voted by the protagonists themselves.

“Winning anything with Seve’s name on it is a huge honor for me, as is having him voted for by DP World Tour players.“, said Rahm after receiving international recognition. “It is very unique to be recognized by your peers in this way. It is a true honor to be able to win this award for the second time and I hope I can continue to be a source of pride for him. DP World Tour”.

However, during the fifth day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational he made a rude mistake, when he had the ball inches from the hole and had to use more strokes than expected to conclude his participation.

Beyond your mistake, Rahm keep going one more week as number one in the world golf ranking after neither the Spaniard nor his pursuers competed in the Honda Classicin which Sepp Straka became the first Austrian to win a tournament on the American circuit.

The Spanish came to Bay Hill (Orlando) accumulating 8.89 average pointsabove the 8.38 from the american Collin Morikawa and the 7.39 of the also North American Patrick Cantlaywho closes the podium ahead of the Norwegian Viktor Hovland (7.14) and Northern Irish Rory McIlroy (6.07).

The only novelty in Top 10 of the classification was the access to said group of the Australian Cameron Smith and relegation to eleventh place Hideki Matsuyama. The Mexican Abraham Ancer and the Chilean Joachim Niemannwhile, They lowered a square and they are nineteenth and twenty-first; while the spanish Sergio Garcia had an improvement and moved up to 48th place.

