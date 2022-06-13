The unusual case of the four football clubs disqualified for life for fixing matches: one scored 41 goals against

One of the 59 goals scored by Matiyasi FC

Match-fixing and the consequent sanctions have defined even elite leagues, such as Italy’s Serie A, which even took the crown from Juventus and demoted it for spurious practices. But what happened in the third division of South Africa broke all precedents ended with four clubs banned for life. The meetings in question had two unusual results between the candidates for direct promotion: Matiyasi FC beat Nsami Mighty Birds 59-1 with 41 goals against and Shivulani Dangerous Tigers defeated Kototo Happy Boys 33-1.

The South African Football Association has sent a strong message to the teams that it will not tolerate any form of corruption within its structures. All those involved were accused and found guilty by the authorities in an investigation that was promoted by the president Vincent Ramphago. Inside the irregularities there was even a player who was registered as sent off in the first half and also with a goal in the second half.

“41 of the 59 goals scored were own goals according to the referees’ report, this is very strange. It is an insult to football. If this is how the club officials want to run the sport, it won’t work, including the referees. Now we are waiting for the full report in which it is reported that a player is out due to a red card, but then it is recorded that he scored after the expulsion, ”explained the manager in a chat with the radio program Sports Night Amplified.

President Vincent Ramphago was the one who handled the investigation and decided to kick out the clubs

And he added regarding the sanctions: “These people who are involved in the administration of the club must be held accountable. Referees and club administrators are part of this topic. Some just want to win games without even going to the field. The issue of bribery is not new to me, we are fighting it every day and we say enough”.

The officials involved from both clubs were also given a five-year ban from all football activities within the Mopani region. They are Eddy HlungwaniShivulani Dangerous Tigers team manager, Malanguti Checkstrainer for Kotoko Happy Boys, Kaizer Hlungwanimanager of Matiyasi FC and Kulani Thwalade Nsami Mighty Birds.

“We want to send a message that people should come to football to participate in football development and not to corrupt the sport. We believe that the authorities made a good decision. The intellectual authors have been sanctioned for 8 seasons. The teams that were involved in that 59-1 game have been suspended from the league.”concluded Vincent Ramphago.

