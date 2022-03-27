The unusual goal against that can cost Mali qualification for the World Cup in Qatar

It was without a doubt a performance to forget. A nightmare. Not even in the most pessimistic of scenarios Moussa Sissako He would have imagined what would happen at the March 26 stadium, where Tunisia won an important victory against Mali in one of the playoffs for the African Qualifiers on the way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

At minute 36 of the first half, the central defender of Standard Liège from Belgium wanted to send the ball to goalkeeper Ibrahim Bosso Mounkoro, who was left unsettled and could not prevent the ball from entering his fence. Incredulous, Sissako squatted down without understanding the mistake he had made and immediately a couple of colleagues came to console him so that he could mentally get out of that bad moment. However, the storm had not passed…

Just four minutes later, Tunisian striker Seifeddine Jaziri scrambled to score the second goal and Sissako touched him from behind just outside the area. Referee Tessema Weyesa Bamlak did not hesitate to show him the red card and sent him to the showers. Total disaster for the 21-year-old defender who emerged from Paris Saint Germain who will miss the rematch in Tunisia next Tuesday.

This unusual blooper was very similar to that of Piero Hincapié and Hernán Galíndez in the match that Ecuador played against Paraguay in Ciudad del Este for the South American Qualifiers. The end for the Ecuadorians was different because despite having lost with the Albirrojathey sealed their ticket to the next World Cup.

Mali is one step away from making history as they have never qualified for a World Cup. His greatest footballing achievements include a runner-up finish in the African Cup of Nations (1972), two third-place finishes (2012 and 2013) and two runner-up finishes in the African Cup of Nations (2016 and 2021). The story is not resolved and will seek to turn the series on Tunisian territory.

THIS IS HOW THE FIRST LEG PLAYBACK ENDED IN AFRICA

Egypt 1-0 Senegal

Cameroon 0-1 Algeria

Ghana 0-0 Nigeria

RD Congo 1-1 Morocco

Mali 0-1 Tunisia

*All rematches will be played next Tuesday

